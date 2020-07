Amenities

Make this charming house your home! Wood-like vinyl plank floors in the common areas; kitchen is equipped with matching refrigerator, range and dishwasher. Ceiling fans in the bedrooms, blinds throughout the home. Fully fenced yard for added privacy. Call today and experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents!