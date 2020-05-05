10024 LEISURE LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Enjoy the Deerwood lifestyle on Leisure Lane. This stunning 3 bedroom condo has blonde laminate flooring and a designer palatte. Fully updated kitchen with gleaming countertops, stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinetry along with a large closet pantry. The single level floorplan features a living and dining combination and guest bedrooms with plenty of natural light. The Owner's Suite overlooks a pond visited by turtles and ducks. The en suite bath features a large walk-in shower and update vanity. Additional features are a separate laundry room and storage room.