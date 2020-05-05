All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 10024 LEISURE LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10024 LEISURE LN
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:51 AM

10024 LEISURE LN

10024 Leisure Lane North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Deerwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10024 Leisure Lane North, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Enjoy the Deerwood lifestyle on Leisure Lane. This stunning 3 bedroom condo has blonde laminate flooring and a designer palatte. Fully updated kitchen with gleaming countertops, stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinetry along with a large closet pantry. The single level floorplan features a living and dining combination and guest bedrooms with plenty of natural light. The Owner's Suite overlooks a pond visited by turtles and ducks. The en suite bath features a large walk-in shower and update vanity. Additional features are a separate laundry room and storage room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10024 LEISURE LN have any available units?
10024 LEISURE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10024 LEISURE LN have?
Some of 10024 LEISURE LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10024 LEISURE LN currently offering any rent specials?
10024 LEISURE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10024 LEISURE LN pet-friendly?
No, 10024 LEISURE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10024 LEISURE LN offer parking?
No, 10024 LEISURE LN does not offer parking.
Does 10024 LEISURE LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10024 LEISURE LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10024 LEISURE LN have a pool?
No, 10024 LEISURE LN does not have a pool.
Does 10024 LEISURE LN have accessible units?
No, 10024 LEISURE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 10024 LEISURE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10024 LEISURE LN has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia