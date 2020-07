Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup carpet garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access cats allowed 24hr maintenance e-payments

Our spacious, thoughtfully-designed apartments, located in Fort Myers, FL, offers one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Features include a fully equipped kitchen with a pantry, in-home air conditioner, and oversized closets. Select apartments offer vaulted ceilings, in-home washer/dryer, and screened-in lanais. At Iona Lakes you are privileged to many community amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool and spa, fitness center, 24-hour laundry facility, and clubhouse with Wi-Fi. Our pet-friendly community welcomes you and your four-legged family member. *Leasing specials/rental amounts apply to new residents only on select apartment homes and are subject to change. A minimum 12-month lease required for specials. Please contact our leasing consultants for more details. Subject to credit approval.