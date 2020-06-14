Apartment List
74 Apartments for rent in Fort Myers, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fort Myers renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
35 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,073
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
Waterman Daniels
49 Units Available
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1509 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Gateway in Fort Myers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
12 Units Available
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Edge is a Brand New Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Myers. Our apartment complex offers resort-style living, convenience and state-of-the-art amenities for you and your family to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
214 Units Available
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,214
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1106 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Decorum defines the new standard for high-style design, luxurious features, and a relaxing atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
42 Units Available
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1307 sqft
Resort-inspired community of plush 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Myers. Residents enjoy access to a range of amenities, including an outdoor sundeck with grill station and recreation park with nature trails.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
11 Units Available
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
43 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:56am
$
20 Units Available
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
857 sqft
Loft-style luxury apartments in the heart of Fort Myers. Community has 24-hour gym, jogging trails on the lake and a resort-style swimming pool. Perfect location close to I-75 and nearby shops and dining.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
53 Units Available
Millennium
9505 Blackwood Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1197 sqft
Our story begins with spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans that feature chef-inspired kitchens with custom cabinetry and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 11 at 12:05pm
$
11 Units Available
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
Live the South Florida lifestyle at Cypress West Apartments. Our newly renovated community boasts upgraded features throughout our two bedroom floor plans like plank flooring, new cabinetry, granite countertops and so much more.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
72 Units Available
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1348 sqft
The Edison offers Brand New Apartment Homes for rent in Fort Myers, FL. Located near the intersection of I-75 and Colonial Boulevard, The Edison Apartments is well-positioned to reap the benefits of proximity to everything Fort Myers has to offer.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 2 at 06:06pm
$
16 Units Available
Coastal Village
19401 Skidmore Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,236
1385 sqft
Coastal Village in Fort Myers, Florida is everything off campus was meant to be - freedom, modern facilities, resort style amenities and full-service support designed just for students.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Carillon Woods
1 Unit Available
65 Timberland Circle S
65 Timberland Circle South, Fort Myers, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3687 sqft
65 Timberland Circle S Available 07/15/20 Carillon Woods **Coming Soon** - Custom built pool home in the gorgeous community of Carillon Woods located just off McGregor and Matthew.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Arborwood
1 Unit Available
10091 Mimosa Silk DR
10091 Mimosa Silk Drive, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
BOTANICA LAKES largest single story home at 2438 sq ft is available for rent. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets over the beautiful lake and bird watching while you relax on the screened lanai.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Woodford Park
1 Unit Available
1609 Poinsettia AVE
1609 Poinsettia Ave, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown delight~ Just minutes to all the action in Historic River District, no need to drive to restaurants, shops, library, bars, theatre, marina.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1538 High ST
1538 High Street, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Fully renovated 4 bed, 2 bath with old Florida charm. Wood floors, big yard, quiet neighborhood. Close to schools, shopping, Bus line, etc. Within walking distance to Downtown.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
10046 Via Colomba CIR
10046 Via Colombia Cir, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Immaculately maintained like-new condo for rent in gated Marbella on Cypress. Freshly painted and upgrade condo with wood floor and tile throughout. No Pet allowed.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4790 S Cleveland AVE
4790 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
801 sqft
GREAT 2 BEDROOM IN A QUIET LOCATION, 2 BATHROOM CONDO,WOOD FLOORS, OVERLOOKING ONE OF THE TWO POOLS, GATED COMMUNITY, WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF SHOPPING AND DINNING. NO SMOKING, NO PETS!

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8484 Bernwood Cove LOOP
8484 Bernwood Cove Loop, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One of the nicest units in The Cove At Six Mile and located in one of the best building locations in the community. Only one building away from the Community center which hosts a pool and fitness center. Full washer and dryer is provided.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Myers

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7128 Almendro TER
7128 Alamandro Terrace, Villas, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Rare find in a quiet community! A great 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse conveniently located near FSW & Barbara B Mann, near College Pkwy between US 41 and Summerlin Rd. Private courtyard features partial screened lanai and open patio.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
5469 Beaujolais Lane
5469 Beaujolaise Lane, Whiskey Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2540 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1299823 Gorgeous 4/2.5/3 pool home located on a canal in Whiskey Creek. This home has over 2500 sq.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Whiskey Creek
1 Unit Available
5524 Seville RD
5524 Seville Road, Whiskey Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Available Now!! Two bedroom, one bath home in the lovely McGregor Groves. Spacious living room, open kitchen, breakfast Nook, hardwood floors in the bedrooms and fenced back yard. Annual -unfurnished.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Myers
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Hancock
42 Units Available
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fort Myers, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fort Myers renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

