pelican preserve
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
199 Apartments for rent in Pelican Preserve, Fort Myers, FL
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
9 Units Available
81 West
12810 Cypress Cape Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,426
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1430 sqft
Choose your one, two or three bedroom apartment for rent in Fort Myers, FL, and quickly fall in love with where you live.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10541 Prato DR
10541 Prato Drive, Gateway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
If you are tired of the snow, sleet, and freezing temperatures then come to this heavenly, new single family pool home located within one of Florida's top rated 55+ lifestyle communities.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10530 Amiata WAY
10530 Amiata Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
OFF SEASON availability only from 5/15/2020 thru 12/14/2020; furnished off-season rental at Pelican Preserve.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10700 Palazzo WAY
10700 Palazzo Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Pelican Preserve Resort 2 bed 2 bath condo available for monthly seasonal or short-term rental. Monthly rate is for off season months April-November.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10510 Amiata WAY
10510 Amiata Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
Spend your time here in this lovely 2/2 condo with beautiful preserve and water views! Comfortably furnished, this condo will be your home away from home to be as busy or relaxed as you please.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10540 Amiata WAY
10540 Amiata Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
This beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath condo in prestigious Pelican Preserve is tastefully decorated with granite countertops in kitchen and stainless appliances. There are tv's in both bedrooms and living room.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10702 Cetrella DR
10702 Cetrella Drive, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
You will love this beautiful, and artfully furnished home in Pelican Preserve. This home has 2 bedrooms, 2 bath with den, and extended lanai to sit and enjoy the quiet of the preserve.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
10284 Livorno DR
10284 Livorno Drive, Gateway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2032 sqft
(Booked Jan and Feb 2021) AMAZING brand new construction 3 bedroom plus den 3 bath pool and spa home for you to enjoy your vacation in paradise in the comfort of your home! This beautiful home also offers a home office, open floor plan, oversized
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10472 Materita DR
10472 Materita Drive, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1230 sqft
New rental available, with all new furniture, ready to be enjoyed. Take in all that Southwest Florida has to offer in this gorgeous turnkey 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa with stunning Western lake views from the extended covered lanai.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
10482 Casella WAY
10482 Casella Way, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2376 sqft
Stunning lake views from this 2nd floor condo in Pelican Preserve. Enjoy your stay in the great room floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, den, 2 car garage, and spacious lanai.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
10281 Livorno DR
10281 Livorno Drive, Gateway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2032 sqft
SEASONAL OR ANNUAL RENTAL! Come and enjoy this beautiful new construction 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom pool and spa home with 2,032 square feet of versatile living space.
Results within 1 mile of Pelican Preserve
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
10 Units Available
Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1396 sqft
Live in luxury at Cypress Legends at the Forum. At Cypress Legends we offer quality, comfort and remarkable services. Conveniently located near abundant shopping, dining and schools, Cypress Legends allows for quick access to Dr.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4892 30th St. SW
4892 30th St SW, Lehigh Acres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1181 sqft
2/2 in Lehigh Acres now available - Come see this 1181 sq ft home in Lehigh Acres. This home is 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom and comes with major appliances. Pet welcome with approval. Call today!! (RLNE5928474)
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
12100 Summergate Cir Apt 101
12100 Summergate Circle, Gateway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1231 sqft
Excellent condo unit available in gated community at Summerwind of Gateway.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9618 Hemingway LN
9618 Hemingway Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath with den, fully furnished carriage home in the prestige Colonial Country Club. New flooring and furnishings. Amenities include community pools, club house, fitness center, tennis, pickle ball, golf and much more.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11805 Five Waters CIR
11805 Five Waters Circle, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful Marina Bay Home. Two bedroom, Two bath plus den. Kitchen has granite and Stainless steel appliances.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10022 Majestic AVE
10022 Majestic Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
BEAUTIFUL GET-AWAY IN DESIRABLE COLONIAL COUNTRY CLUB. Two bedroom, 2 bath with den, (den has two twin beds, which can be used as third bedroom. This home includes a private pool, spa and golf membership.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9624 Hemingway LN
9624 Hemingway Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
This tastefully decorated carriage home has 2 bdrms, 2 baths with den and one car garage. Beautiful sunsets while sitting on your lanai that looks over the water. Available seasonal 2021, or off season 2020.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11017 Mill Creek WAY
11017 Mill Creek Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
Get away from the cold, dreary northern winter, come and stay in this well kept, fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath with den, 1 car garage Villa in beautiful Colonial Country Club.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
12270 Eagle Pointe CIR
12270 Eagle Pointe Circle, Gateway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Beautiful Rental Home Located in the much demanded Gateway Community of Cypress Pointe!!! This home has a unique tri-leval floor plan! As you enter through the garage, you have a half bath and laundry room complete with a washer and dryer, and a
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9954 Chiana CIR
9954 Chiana Circle, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
***Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome 1 car attached garage with tile throughout the downstairs.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10006 Oakhurst WAY
10006 Oakhurst Way, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
Available Seasonally - this beautiful 3/2 home in Colonial Country Club is just waiting for you to come home to! Spend your mornings overlooking the lake and preserve from your lanai in this lovely open home.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10125 Colonial Country Club BLVD
10125 Colonial Country Club Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
NEW ON THE MARKET AND AVAILABLE FOR SEASONAL RENTAL. This IMMACULATE 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with a BEAUTIFUL lake view from your screened Lanai gives you the Florida feeling as soon as you step in.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11322 Tiverton TRCE
11322 Tiverton Trace, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Available for rent Furnished for July and August and September 2020...
