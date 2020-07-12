/
/
/
winkler safe neighborhood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:41 PM
363 Apartments for rent in Winkler Safe Neighborhood, Fort Myers, FL
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3704 Broadway
3704 Broadway, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3704 Broadway in Fort Myers. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2366 E Mall DR
2366 East Mall Drive, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom one bath condo - CLEAN - READY June 1, 2020 Towers Condo community in central Ft Myers. condo . Beautiful, heated swimming pool located in the tropically landscaped courtyard. Outdoor shower, grills, clubhouse.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3706 Broadway
3706 Broadway, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
987 sqft
This unit features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, tile floors throughout and a second floor balcony with a view of the pool.. Great central location within walking distance of the Edison Mall and Winkler Park.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2121 Collier AVE
2121 Collier Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
*** NEW VACATION RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR THIS SEASON*** Welcome to Centre Court Condominium, a quiet and friendly community with wonderful amenities such as a pool, fitness area, hobby room and community room.
1 of 7
Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
3937 Broadway
3937 Broadway, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Nice 2nd floor apartment with 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Vinyl flooring through out. Close to the Edison mall and downtown Fort Myers.
Results within 1 mile of Winkler Safe Neighborhood
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
56 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1290 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3928 La Palma Street
3928 La Palma Street, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1468 sqft
Fort Myers Single Family Home - Three bedroom home located in Palmlee Park between McGregor Blvd and US 41.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4401 Lazio Way Apt 106
4401 Lazio Way, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1926 sqft
End Unit 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths 1 car garage. Large tiled living, dining room and kitchenette. Power room on first floor. Lots of storage inside and out. Bedrooms have carpet. Upstairs laundry room.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3616 Pine Oak Cir Apt 102
3616 Pine Oak Cir, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1447 sqft
ANNUAL Rental - This 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with a 1 car garage features a fenced in patio, an open kitchen, a spacious living room, 3 bed and 2 bathrooms upstairs and 1/2 a bath downstairs, tile and carpet flooring.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4154 Castilla CIR
4154 Castilla Cir, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Highly desirable 3 bedroom 2 bath FIRST floor unit in centrally located community of The Villas at Venezia.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4225 Bellasol CIR
4225 Bellasol Circle, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Delightful 3 bed 2 bath, well cared for unit. Unfurnished. Available March 1, annual rental. Centrally located in the community and in Fort Myers, off of Colonial Blvd and Veronica Shoemaker.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
3736 Luzon Street
3736 Luzon Street, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1372 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1603 Grove Avenue
1603 Grove Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1796 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
4856 Deleon Street
4856 Deleon Street, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1310 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
4284 Ellen Avenue
4284 Ellen Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2006 sqft
*Move in by 6/30/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4790 S Cleveland AVE
4790 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
801 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Nicely UPDATED, furnished apartment, in central, quiet community. Close to downtown, shopping, entertainment, bus transportation, and the beaches. Walking distance to many restaurants.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3642 Pine Oak CIR
3642 Pine Oak Cir, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful end-unit Townhome featuring 2 bedrooms, each with their own bathroom and walk-in closets.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1626 Moreno Ave.
1626 Moreno Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1512 sqft
- (RLNE5914668)
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1938 Golfview Ave
1938 Golfview Ave, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Nice house across from golf course. Pet friendly 3 bedroom 1.5 bath. 1300.00 per month. Under 650 credit score requires fist and security. $2800 move in. Pet fee is $200 non refundable per pet. Available June 1st.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1950 Ricardo Ave.
1950 Ricardo Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$3,000
2267 sqft
US-41 -Great Flex-space Commercial building !! - Property Id: 298887 Just off US-41 ! Commercial building with walk up office. This building could be used for so many different businesses.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1412 Park Shore Circle, 4
1412 Park Shore Cir, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1194 sqft
Hamlet - Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath seasonal/short term villa in the Hamlet community! Walking into the foyer you will be greeted with soft colored, freshly painted walls, and brand new tile.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3853 Luverne St
3853 Luverne Street, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1805 sqft
Offering two year lease of charming home along the much desired McGregor Boulevard historic district, near Fort Myers County Club and quick access to Downtown Fort Myers river district! Over 1800 sq feet home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms,
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2828 Jackson ST
2828 Jackson Street, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
This Condo is located minutes from DOWNTOWN FT.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
Venice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLWhiskey Creek, FLMcGregor, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLTice, FLLehigh Acres, FL