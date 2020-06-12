/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
118 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fort Myers, FL
Waterman Daniels
49 Units Available
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1267 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Gateway in Fort Myers. View photos, descriptions and more!
18 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1083 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
Pelican Preserve
9 Units Available
81 West
12810 Cypress Cape Circle, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1155 sqft
Choose your one, two or three bedroom apartment for rent in Fort Myers, FL, and quickly fall in love with where you live.
48 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1082 sqft
Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours NOW AVAILABLE! Ask us about our rent specials! We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive one month free and up to a $650 gift card, plus pay no administration fee!
12 Units Available
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1114 sqft
The Edge is a Brand New Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Myers. Our apartment complex offers resort-style living, convenience and state-of-the-art amenities for you and your family to enjoy.
269 Units Available
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
977 sqft
This is your invitation to convenient, comfortable living in Fort Myers, Florida.
40 Units Available
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
1079 sqft
Resort-inspired community of plush 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Myers. Residents enjoy access to a range of amenities, including an outdoor sundeck with grill station and recreation park with nature trails.
219 Units Available
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1106 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Decorum defines the new standard for high-style design, luxurious features, and a relaxing atmosphere.
11 Units Available
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
Live the South Florida lifestyle at Cypress West Apartments. Our newly renovated community boasts upgraded features throughout our two bedroom floor plans like plank flooring, new cabinetry, granite countertops and so much more.
55 Units Available
Millennium
9505 Blackwood Cir, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1070 sqft
Our story begins with spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans that feature chef-inspired kitchens with custom cabinetry and granite countertops.
Forum
9 Units Available
Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1180 sqft
Live in luxury at Cypress Legends at the Forum. At Cypress Legends we offer quality, comfort and remarkable services. Conveniently located near abundant shopping, dining and schools, Cypress Legends allows for quick access to Dr.
34 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
Forum
35 Units Available
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1086 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
74 Units Available
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1214 sqft
The Edison offers Brand New Apartment Homes for rent in Fort Myers, FL. Located near the intersection of I-75 and Colonial Boulevard, The Edison Apartments is well-positioned to reap the benefits of proximity to everything Fort Myers has to offer.
6 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
994 sqft
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
22 Units Available
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
857 sqft
Loft-style luxury apartments in the heart of Fort Myers. Community has 24-hour gym, jogging trails on the lake and a resort-style swimming pool. Perfect location close to I-75 and nearby shops and dining.
44 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1144 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
85 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1290 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
6 Units Available
The Corals
7310 Penzance Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1200 sqft
The Corals offers a refreshing heated swimming pool, tennis courts and much much more.
Colonial Country Club
1 Unit Available
9576 Hemingway LN
9576 Hemingway Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Imagine sitting on your Lanai looking over serene water....you can make it happen with this beautiful carriage home! You will never see snow falling on this lake This home features fully furnished two bedroom and two bath plus den.
Pelican Preserve
1 Unit Available
10700 Palazzo WAY
10700 Palazzo Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Pelican Preserve Resort 2 bed 2 bath condo available for monthly seasonal or short-term rental. Monthly rate is for off season months April-November.
West 1st Street
1 Unit Available
1900 Virginia AVE
1900 Virginia Ave, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
Pointe Royale is considered the Great Dame of the River. Beautiful high rise that sits on the Caloosahatchee River. This 9th floor unit is turn key ready for you, with two bedrooms, two baths, and screened lanai overlooking the beautiful sunsets.
Pelican Preserve
1 Unit Available
10540 Amiata WAY
10540 Amiata Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
This beautiful 2 bdrm, 2 bath condo in prestigious Pelican Preserve is tastefully decorated with granite countertops in kitchen and stainless appliances. There are tv's in both bedrooms and living room.
Colonial Country Club
1 Unit Available
9624 Hemingway LN
9624 Hemingway Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
This tastefully decorated carriage home has 2 bdrms, 2 baths with den and one car garage. Beautiful sunsets while sitting on your lanai that looks over the water. Available seasonal 2021, or off season 2020.
