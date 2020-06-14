/
furnished apartments
178 Furnished Apartments for rent in Fort Myers, FL
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1145 sqft
This is your invitation to convenient, comfortable living in Fort Myers, Florida.
Coastal Village
19401 Skidmore Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,236
1385 sqft
Coastal Village in Fort Myers, Florida is everything off campus was meant to be - freedom, modern facilities, resort style amenities and full-service support designed just for students.
Lexington Palms at the Forum
7500 Omni Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1080 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Lexington Palms at the Forum offers centrally located apartments in Fort Myers, Florida.
Paseo
11318 Paseo Grande BLVD
11318 Paseo Grande Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful Lake Views!! Rare "San Pablo" 3BD/2BA + 2 Car garage, Open Great Room plan, on 2nd floor, Granite Kitchen, Washer/Dyer.
Suntree
5319 Summerlin Rd. #1915
5319 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
810 sqft
MYSTIC GARDENS-1 BED/1 BATH FURNISHED - Furnished 1 bed 1 bath condo on the 2nd floor. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5644403)
Colonial Country Club
9576 Hemingway LN
9576 Hemingway Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Imagine sitting on your Lanai looking over serene water....you can make it happen with this beautiful carriage home! You will never see snow falling on this lake This home features fully furnished two bedroom and two bath plus den.
Pelican Preserve
10700 Palazzo WAY
10700 Palazzo Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Pelican Preserve Resort 2 bed 2 bath condo available for monthly seasonal or short-term rental. Monthly rate is for off season months April-November.
4320 Bluegrass DR
4320 Bluegrass Dr, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
You'll never want to leave home in this Gorgeous, and tastefully furnished 3 bedroom, (2 master bedrooms), 3 baths with den and private pool.
Colonial Country Club
11017 Mill Creek WAY
11017 Mill Creek Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
Get away from the cold, dreary northern winter, come and stay in this well kept, fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath with den, 1 car garage Villa in beautiful Colonial Country Club.
Colonial Country Club
10111 Colonial Country Club BLVD
10111 Colonial Country Club Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1309 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bdrm, 2 bath 1st floor furnished condo with a great view of the water. This unit is booked January through March 2021. Available April through December 2020
Pelican Preserve
10702 Cetrella DR
10702 Cetrella Drive, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
You will love this beautiful, and artfully furnished home in Pelican Preserve. This home has 2 bedrooms, 2 bath with den, and extended lanai to sit and enjoy the quiet of the preserve.
Pelican Preserve
10510 Amiata WAY
10510 Amiata Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
Spend your time here in this lovely 2/2 condo with beautiful preserve and water views! Comfortably furnished, this condo will be your home away from home to be as busy or relaxed as you please.
Colonial Country Club
9667 Hemingway LN
9667 Hemingway Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
This tastefully furnished second floor 2 bdrm, 2 bath unit gives a gorgeous view of the preserve. Sit on your lanai and enjoy the peace and quiet of the preserve, or get involved with all the activities offered by the community.
Colonial Country Club
9617 Hemingway LN
9617 Hemingway Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath, fully furnished condo in the golf community of Colonial Country Club. Enjoy all the activities Colonial has to offer, or enjoy the peace and quiet of sitting on your lanai over looking the preserve and the lake.
Arborwood
10543 Carolina Willow DR
10543 Carolina Willow Drive, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Don't miss out on this beautiful home located in the sought after community of Botanica Lakes. Three bedrooms, 2 bath (3rd bedroom used as a den) is tastefully decorated and fully furnished.
Colonial Country Club
10063 Majestic AVE
10063 Majestic Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
You have a gorgeous view of the golf course and lake off your lanai in this beautiful fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath with den villa in the golf community of Colonial Country Club.
Colonial Country Club
9618 Hemingway LN
9618 Hemingway Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath with den, fully furnished carriage home in the prestige Colonial Country Club. New flooring and furnishings. Amenities include community pools, club house, fitness center, tennis, pickle ball, golf and much more.
Heritage Palms
8106 Queen Palm LN
8106 Queen Palm Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
This is a 3rd floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium in Heritage Palms Country Club. It is available May through October at $1,400.00 per month. The home is fully furnished and with a $400.
Downtown Fort Myers Historic District
1415 Dean ST
1415 Dean Street, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Just reduced!! Live, work and play in Fort Myers River District at the Historic Dean Building in the Heart of the City. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment and special events throughout the year.
West 1st Street
2090 W 1st ST
2090 West First Street, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Ready for Season or short term rental preferred! Turnkey unit! Beautifully furnished 30th floor unit at prestigious High Point Place is ready for 2020 or short term off-season rental. 3 Month Short Term Minimum.
Heritage Palms
8066 Queen Palm LN
8066 Queen Palm Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
This is a 3rd floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium in Heritage Palms Country Club. It is fully furnished and is available from MAY thru DECEMBER 2020 ONLY!!!!! With a $400 transfer fee, you will have access to all the amenities including golf.
Argyle
1437 Argyle DR
1437 Argyle Drive, Fort Myers, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Short Term Lease Available from NOW to up to an annual lease. Location, Location, Location. Fully updated, Furnished and Turnkey Ranch style, 4 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, Pool home.
Paseo
8663 Olinda WAY
8663 Olinda Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE AND METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED Annual rental in Paseo.
8313 Bernwood Cove LOOP
8313 Bernwood Cove Loop, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo, excellent location, immediately off Hwy 75 at Colonial Blvd. The Cove at Six Mile Cypress has a large pool, fitness center, playground for children.
