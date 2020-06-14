Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

176 Apartments for rent in Fort Myers, FL with garage

Fort Myers apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
214 Units Available
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,214
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1106 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Decorum defines the new standard for high-style design, luxurious features, and a relaxing atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
35 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,073
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:45am
$
Forum
35 Units Available
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1290 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
42 Units Available
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1307 sqft
Resort-inspired community of plush 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Myers. Residents enjoy access to a range of amenities, including an outdoor sundeck with grill station and recreation park with nature trails.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
43 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:10am
Forum
8 Units Available
Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in luxury at Cypress Legends at the Forum. At Cypress Legends we offer quality, comfort and remarkable services. Conveniently located near abundant shopping, dining and schools, Cypress Legends allows for quick access to Dr.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
$
45 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1268 sqft
Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours NOW AVAILABLE! Ask us about our rent specials! We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive one month free and up to a $650 gift card, plus pay no administration fee!
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:18am
12 Units Available
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Edge is a Brand New Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Myers. Our apartment complex offers resort-style living, convenience and state-of-the-art amenities for you and your family to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
Waterman Daniels
49 Units Available
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1509 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Gateway in Fort Myers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 01:00am
18 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
83 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1290 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
72 Units Available
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1348 sqft
The Edison offers Brand New Apartment Homes for rent in Fort Myers, FL. Located near the intersection of I-75 and Colonial Boulevard, The Edison Apartments is well-positioned to reap the benefits of proximity to everything Fort Myers has to offer.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Veridian Lakes
1 Unit Available
3739 Crofton CT
3739 Crofton Court, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Brand new townhome available for rent July 15th. Only lived in for 4 months! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 1 car garage. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, and a decent size screened in lanai.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Colonial Country Club
1 Unit Available
11017 Mill Creek WAY
11017 Mill Creek Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
Get away from the cold, dreary northern winter, come and stay in this well kept, fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath with den, 1 car garage Villa in beautiful Colonial Country Club.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Belle Vue
1 Unit Available
307 Nogales ST
307 Nogales Street, Fort Myers, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Wonderful newly built 4/2 single family home in the heart of Cape Coral. Brand new appliances stainless steel. Lovely vinyl floors plus spacious garage. Section 8 Welcome

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Colonial Country Club
1 Unit Available
9624 Hemingway LN
9624 Hemingway Lane, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
This tastefully decorated carriage home has 2 bdrms, 2 baths with den and one car garage. Beautiful sunsets while sitting on your lanai that looks over the water. Available seasonal 2021, or off season 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Downtown Fort Myers Historic District
1 Unit Available
1415 Dean ST
1415 Dean Street, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
656 sqft
Just reduced!! Live, work and play in Fort Myers River District at the Historic Dean Building in the Heart of the City. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment and special events throughout the year.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Arborwood
1 Unit Available
10519 Carolina Willow DR
10519 Carolina Willow Drive, Fort Myers, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
This 5 bedroom 3 bath 2 car-garage pool home has plenty of space for a growing family! Amenities include clubhouse features: Sauna, gym, tennis courts, basketball courts, jacuzzi, gym, recreation center and close to shopping and beaches.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Paseo
1 Unit Available
11923 Adoncia WAY
11923 Andoncia Way, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Annual Rental available in Paseo!in Paseo! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage Santa Anna Townhome in Award winning Paseo Development!! Nice clean unit . All this and fabulous PASEO amenities.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Paseo
1 Unit Available
8663 Olinda WAY
8663 Olinda Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE AND METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED Annual rental in Paseo.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Paseo
1 Unit Available
11855 Adoncia WAY
11855 Andoncia Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
ANNUAL UNFURNISHED RENTAL IN PASEO! Tropical waterfront location enjoy a cup of coffee or glass of wine on one of 2 lanai's. The San Clemente floor plan is all on the first floor and boasts a large 2 car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Colonial Country Club
1 Unit Available
11006 Mill Creek WAY
11006 Mill Creek Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
This is a spacious 2 BED 2 BATH PLUS DEN UPSTAIRS UNIT located on the gated golf community of Colonial Country Club. Has a one car garage, split bedrooms and a large tiled lanai to the rear. Unfurnished just over 1800 sq ft.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Paseo
1 Unit Available
11318 Paseo Grande BLVD
11318 Paseo Grande Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful Lake Views!! Rare "San Pablo" 3BD/2BA + 2 Car garage, Open Great Room plan, on 2nd floor, Granite Kitchen, Washer/Dyer.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Metro Park
1 Unit Available
3635 Pine Oak CIR
3635 Pine Oak Cir, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful town home at Forest Lakes gated community. Built in 2005 with approx 1,535 Sq Ft of living space. Fans throughout. Vertical and plantation blinds. Tiled downstairs in living, kitchen and half bath area. Carpeted stairs and bedrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

