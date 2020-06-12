/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:17 PM
121 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fort Myers, FL
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
42 Units Available
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1307 sqft
Resort-inspired community of plush 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Myers. Residents enjoy access to a range of amenities, including an outdoor sundeck with grill station and recreation park with nature trails.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 07:01pm
$
Forum
34 Units Available
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1290 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
34 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1366 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
Forum
9 Units Available
Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1396 sqft
Live in luxury at Cypress Legends at the Forum. At Cypress Legends we offer quality, comfort and remarkable services. Conveniently located near abundant shopping, dining and schools, Cypress Legends allows for quick access to Dr.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
$
Waterman Daniels
49 Units Available
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1509 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Gateway in Fort Myers. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
18 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
$
48 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1268 sqft
Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours NOW AVAILABLE! Ask us about our rent specials! We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive one month free and up to a $650 gift card, plus pay no administration fee!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
269 Units Available
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1145 sqft
This is your invitation to convenient, comfortable living in Fort Myers, Florida.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
11 Units Available
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
55 Units Available
Millennium
9505 Blackwood Cir, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1197 sqft
Our story begins with spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans that feature chef-inspired kitchens with custom cabinetry and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
217 Units Available
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1380 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Decorum defines the new standard for high-style design, luxurious features, and a relaxing atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
44 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
73 Units Available
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1348 sqft
The Edison offers Brand New Apartment Homes for rent in Fort Myers, FL. Located near the intersection of I-75 and Colonial Boulevard, The Edison Apartments is well-positioned to reap the benefits of proximity to everything Fort Myers has to offer.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 2 at 06:06pm
$
16 Units Available
Coastal Village
19401 Skidmore Way, Fort Myers, FL
Coastal Village in Fort Myers, Florida is everything off campus was meant to be - freedom, modern facilities, resort style amenities and full-service support designed just for students.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 2 at 03:47pm
3 Units Available
Lexington Palms at the Forum
7500 Omni Ln, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1080 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Lexington Palms at the Forum offers centrally located apartments in Fort Myers, Florida.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
Pelican Preserve
9 Units Available
81 West
12810 Cypress Cape Circle, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1430 sqft
Choose your one, two or three bedroom apartment for rent in Fort Myers, FL, and quickly fall in love with where you live.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Lagg Avenue
1 Unit Available
4284 Ellen Avenue
4284 Ellen Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2006 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Palm Lee Park
1 Unit Available
1603 Grove Avenue
1603 Grove Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
10274 Via Colomba CIR
10274 Via Colombia Cir, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful and well appointed newer build townhome in a great location off six mile cypress!! This home is an end unit, extremely bright and airy floor plan here with private preserve views all around.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8407 Bernwood Cove Loop #501
8407 Bernwood Cove Loop 501, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1118 sqft
The Cove off of Six Mile Cypress! - Located off of Six Mile Cypress. This first floor 3 bedroom 2 bath condo offers 1118 square feet of living area with brand new carpet throughout. Master bedroom has a spacious walk in closet.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carillon Woods
1 Unit Available
65 Timberland Circle S
65 Timberland Circle South, Fort Myers, FL
65 Timberland Circle S Available 07/15/20 Carillon Woods **Coming Soon** - Custom built pool home in the gorgeous community of Carillon Woods located just off McGregor and Matthew.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Metro Park
1 Unit Available
3635 Pine Oak Cir. #101
3635 Pine Oak Cir 101, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1535 sqft
3635 Pine Oak Cir. #101 Available 07/15/20 Coming soon ! Townhome in Forest Lakes - Showing by appointment 24 hours notice; tenant occupied until 6/30. Beautiful town home at Forest Lakes gated community.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
3120 Douglas Ave.
3120 Douglas Avenue, Fort Myers, FL
5/2 off Palm Beach Blvd. Now available! - Come see this large 5 bedroom home off of Palm Beach Blvd. Pets welcome with approval. Wont last long. Call today!! No Cats Allowed (RLNE4099389)
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hamlet
1 Unit Available
1462 Park Shore Circle, 4
1462 Park Shore Cir, Fort Myers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1725 sqft
1462 Park Shore Circle, 4 Available 06/14/20 The Hamlet *Coming Soon* - **Special Pre-Leasing Application Discount- Call Office for Details!** Park like community of The Hamlet, now offers this 2 story townhome! It is perfect in every way.
Similar Pages
Fort Myers 1 BedroomsFort Myers 1 BedroomsFort Myers 2 BedroomsFort Myers 2 BedroomsFort Myers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFort Myers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFort Myers 3 BedroomsFort Myers 3 BedroomsFort Myers Accessible ApartmentsFort Myers Apartments with Balcony
Fort Myers Apartments with BalconyFort Myers Apartments with GarageFort Myers Apartments with GymFort Myers Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFort Myers Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFort Myers Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFort Myers Apartments with ParkingFort Myers Apartments with ParkingFort Myers Apartments with PoolFort Myers Apartments with Pool
Fort Myers Apartments with Washer-DryerFort Myers Apartments with Washer-DryerFort Myers Cheap PlacesFort Myers Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Myers Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Myers Furnished ApartmentsFort Myers Furnished ApartmentsFort Myers Luxury PlacesFort Myers Pet Friendly PlacesFort Myers Pet Friendly Places