153 Apartments for rent in Fort Myers, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
18 Units Available
Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Centrally located in South Fort Myers, The Promenade at Reflection Lakes offers easy access to U.S. 41, Interstate 75, and Southwest Florida International Airport. Plus fine shopping, dining, and entertainment is just minutes away.
$
Winkler Safe Neighborhood
11 Units Available
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Our community offers one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartments for rent in Fort Myers with numerous amenities throughout. Washer and dryer appliances are included in every home as well as brushed nickel fixtures and stylish new flooring.
$
74 Units Available
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1348 sqft
The Edison offers Brand New Apartment Homes for rent in Fort Myers, FL. Located near the intersection of I-75 and Colonial Boulevard, The Edison Apartments is well-positioned to reap the benefits of proximity to everything Fort Myers has to offer.
$
44 Units Available
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1359 sqft
Anchor your life in a piece of paradise - in a brand-new apartment home that offers exceptional features and unmatched amenities including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and elevators.
$
Forum
35 Units Available
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1290 sqft
A charming, pet-friendly community near restaurants, schools and parks. On-site gated paw parks, dog wash station, luxury pool and fire pit. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, detached garages, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
$
42 Units Available
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,301
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1307 sqft
Resort-inspired community of plush 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Myers. Residents enjoy access to a range of amenities, including an outdoor sundeck with grill station and recreation park with nature trails.
12 Units Available
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Edge is a Brand New Luxury Apartment Community in Fort Myers. Our apartment complex offers resort-style living, convenience and state-of-the-art amenities for you and your family to enjoy.
6 Units Available
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Brantley Pines offers luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with washers and dryers, private entrances, and the modern conveniences that you've come to expect.
$
216 Units Available
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,214
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1106 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Decorum defines the new standard for high-style design, luxurious features, and a relaxing atmosphere.
$
34 Units Available
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct, Fort Myers, FL
Studio
$1,073
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1118 sqft
Springs at Six Mile Cypress is a brand new, gated community in Ft. Myers with a peaceful, classic atmosphere. Spacious apartments surround a pond and have open kitchens, garages and lanais.
Forum
9 Units Available
Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1396 sqft
Live in luxury at Cypress Legends at the Forum. At Cypress Legends we offer quality, comfort and remarkable services. Conveniently located near abundant shopping, dining and schools, Cypress Legends allows for quick access to Dr.
$
20 Units Available
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
857 sqft
Loft-style luxury apartments in the heart of Fort Myers. Community has 24-hour gym, jogging trails on the lake and a resort-style swimming pool. Perfect location close to I-75 and nearby shops and dining.
$
49 Units Available
49 Units Available
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1509 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Gateway in Fort Myers. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
48 Units Available
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1268 sqft
Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours NOW AVAILABLE! Ask us about our rent specials! We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive one month free and up to a $650 gift card, plus pay no administration fee!
55 Units Available
Millennium
9505 Blackwood Cir, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1197 sqft
Our story begins with spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans that feature chef-inspired kitchens with custom cabinetry and granite countertops.
84 Units Available
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1290 sqft
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
$
11 Units Available
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
Live the South Florida lifestyle at Cypress West Apartments. Our newly renovated community boasts upgraded features throughout our two bedroom floor plans like plank flooring, new cabinetry, granite countertops and so much more.
$
16 Units Available
Coastal Village
19401 Skidmore Way, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,236
1385 sqft
Coastal Village in Fort Myers, Florida is everything off campus was meant to be - freedom, modern facilities, resort style amenities and full-service support designed just for students.
3 Units Available
Lexington Palms at the Forum
7500 Omni Ln, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1080 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Lexington Palms at the Forum offers centrally located apartments in Fort Myers, Florida.
6 Units Available
The Corals
7310 Penzance Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1200 sqft
The Corals offers a refreshing heated swimming pool, tennis courts and much much more.

Paseo
1 Unit Available
11761 Adoncia WAY
11761 Andoncia Way, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,875
Luxury 2 BR/2B PASEO Condo near Beaches/Shopping/Airport (vacation rental - 30 days minimum - no annual rentals). Beautifully appointed second floor condo with balconies overlooking park and pond.

West 1st Street
1 Unit Available
2104 W First ST
2104 West First Street, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Available May 1, 2020. You will love the privacy in this 21st floor residence. Over 2,200 square feet of luxurious high rise living. Unit is unfurnished. Breathtaking summer sunset views of the Caloosahatchee River and downtown Fort Myers.

West 1st Street
1 Unit Available
2090 W 1st ST
2090 West First Street, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Ready for Season or short term rental preferred! Turnkey unit! Beautifully furnished 30th floor unit at prestigious High Point Place is ready for 2020 or short term off-season rental. 3 Month Short Term Minimum.

Cedar Bend
1 Unit Available
5241 Cedarbend DR
5241 Cedarbend Drive, Fort Myers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
Cozy 2/2 townhome in The Village of Cedarbend **available June 01st!** Complete with upstairs balconies from the bedrooms, and lovely, private courtyard to enjoy the Florida weather.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fort Myers, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fort Myers renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

