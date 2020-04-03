1000 Scotia Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous Corner Unit PENTHOUSE Condo w/ Views of the Intracoastal. 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths plus Den. This condo features high end Designer Upgrades including Granite Kitchen Counters, SS Appliances, Marble Floors, and Marble Vanities. Full Size Washer/Dryer in Laundry Room. Walk in Closets. Covered Patio with Gorgeous Views. Secure Locked Lobby Building w/ Elevator. Mariners Cay is gated w/ onsite management, community pool on the intracoastal, state of the art gym and sauna, and private beach.Amenities: Cats Allowed, Dogs Allowed, Water Included