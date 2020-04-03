All apartments in Hypoluxo
1000 Scotia Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:05 PM

1000 Scotia Drive

1000 Scotia Dr · (866) 807-9087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 Scotia Dr, Hypoluxo, FL 33462

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 608 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
lobby
sauna
Gorgeous Corner Unit PENTHOUSE Condo w/ Views of the Intracoastal. 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths plus Den. This condo features high end Designer Upgrades including Granite Kitchen Counters, SS Appliances, Marble Floors, and Marble Vanities. Full Size Washer/Dryer in Laundry Room. Walk in Closets. Covered Patio with Gorgeous Views. Secure Locked Lobby Building w/ Elevator. Mariners Cay is gated w/ onsite management, community pool on the intracoastal, state of the art gym and sauna, and private beach.Amenities: Cats Allowed, Dogs Allowed, Water Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Scotia Drive have any available units?
1000 Scotia Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1000 Scotia Drive have?
Some of 1000 Scotia Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Scotia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Scotia Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Scotia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Scotia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Scotia Drive offer parking?
No, 1000 Scotia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1000 Scotia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 Scotia Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Scotia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1000 Scotia Drive has a pool.
Does 1000 Scotia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1000 Scotia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Scotia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Scotia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Scotia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Scotia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
