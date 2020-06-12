/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:21 PM
148 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hypoluxo, FL
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
7030 Half Moon Circle
7030 Half Moon Circle, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1047 sqft
Completely remodeled waterfront condo with spectacular view of intra coastal. New kitchen with stainless appliances, new bathrooms, new washer and dryer, new tile floors. No carpet. Covered parking with elevator.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
108 Half Moon Circle
108 Half Moon Circle, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1415 sqft
GREAT INTRACOASTAL COMMUNITY WITH A SANDY BEACH, POOL, TENNIS COURTS, RUNNING/ WALKING/ BIKING PATHS AND SO MUCH MORE! THIS SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH UNIT OFFERS A GORGEOUS VIEW FROM THE SCREENED BALCONY OVERLOOKING A SCENIC AND PEACEFUL POND.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
127 Yacht Club Way
127 Yacht Club Way, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1115 sqft
2 Story, 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in gated Intracoastal Community of the Yacht Club. Beautiful Pool & Spa overlooking the Intracoastal Waterways, tennis courts, fitness center, club house and much more.
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
7020 Half Moon Circle
7020 Half Moon Circle, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1047 sqft
FURNISHED TURNKEY DIRECT INTRACOASTAL WATERVIEW CONDO AT HALF MOON BAY. Half Moon Bay Hypoluxo is a superb Intracoastal waterfront community with resort ambiance featuring ocean breezes and leisure strolls along the sand beach.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
600 Scotia Drive
600 Scotia Dr, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1168 sqft
2 bedrooms, 2 and 1 half bathrooms with a 1 car garage. All bedrooms on 2nd floor with washer and dryer and 2 bathrooms inside bedrooms. First floor is great room, kitchen, half bathroom and garage.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1200 Scotia Drive
1200 Scotia Dr, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1055 sqft
Totally remodeled * Intracoastal * water views in gated neighborhood! New kitchen, quartz countertops, extended bar & stainless appliances! New tile floors throughout! Fresh paint! Upgraded bathroom with beautiful shower & large quartz vanity.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Lakeshore North
1 Unit Available
185 N Lakeshore Drive
185 North Lakeshore Drive, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1589 sqft
GREAT GATED INTRACOASTAL COMMUNITY ON LAKE SIDE
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
110 Half Moon Circle
110 Half Moon Circle, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1415 sqft
This spacious, stunning, fully renovated condo is very well-taken of and ready to move in with all appliances TV, landline, furniture, drapes, washer and dryer, ceiling fans, beach gear and kitchen utensils, included.
1 of 36
Last updated May 4 at 10:36am
1 Unit Available
157 Yacht Club Way
157 Yacht Club Way, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1011 sqft
WoW! Beautiful views of the water, green area and Clubhouse. Modern, Beautifully decorated & Fully furnished ( couches in living room were replaced). Owner may consider unfurnished for a higher rate, to store the furniture.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
160 Yacht Club Way
160 Yacht Club Way, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1011 sqft
2 bedroom 2 baths fully furnished available for seasonal rental or off season SHORT TERM. Steps away to the club house, with views of the water fountain. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, and newer kitchen cabinets.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Scotia Drive
1000 Scotia Dr, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
997 sqft
Gorgeous Corner Unit PENTHOUSE Condo w/ Views of the Intracoastal. 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths plus Den. This condo features high end Designer Upgrades including Granite Kitchen Counters, SS Appliances, Marble Floors, and Marble Vanities.
Results within 1 mile of Hypoluxo
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
East Central Boulevard
25 Units Available
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1221 sqft
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
24 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1228 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
Peninsula on the Intracoastal
2700 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1597 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with an open floor plan and direct Intracoastal views. The Peninsula is composed of 40 resort style condos featuring magnificent views of the intracoastal and Manalapan Lake. Enjoy indoor-outdoor living.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
410 NE 17th Ave Apt #201
410 Northeast 17th Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1101 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo in Boynton Beach - Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo, It is only 5 minutes to Intracoastal, Marinas, parks and beaches. Use the exercise room then relax by the pool within steps of the unit. Large Screened in balcony.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Central Boulevard
1 Unit Available
1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506
1206 South Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
2/2 Intracoastal Water front Penthouse Condo For Rent. Boaters Paradise Includes boat slip and boat lift up to 35 foot boat. - 2/2 Intracoastal Water front Penthouse Condo For Rent.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Ocean Breeze
1 Unit Available
100
100 Lake Worth Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Community on Intracoastal, east of Boynton Beach in Hypoluxo, FL The Yacht Club townhouse community Two- story, 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
East Central Boulevard
1 Unit Available
1202 S Lake Dr
1202 South Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1351 sqft
SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR APT IN SECURE QUIET BOUTIQUE BLDG WITH SPECTACULAR VIEW OF ICW. COMFORTABLE FURNISHED W/ONE BEDROOM KING BED, SEPARATE DEN WITH SOFA BD AND DESK, LR, DR, FULL KITCHEN, W/D IN UNIT.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
7979 Terrace Road
7979 Terrace Road, San Castle, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
792 sqft
This is a great 2/1 rental near the east Lantana area. NO HOA. Plenty of parking space. Minutes to the beaches. Easy access to I-95 highway. There is a 3rd room that can be used as a Den/Office or small bedroom. Call to make an appointment.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
651 Oak Street
651 Oak Street, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
811 sqft
Not just another rental, A Boaters & Water Lovers dream. Freshly painted, Many new updates. located on a very peaceful block. Outside your front door is one of many appealing aspects of this property.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2202 NE 4th Street
2202 Northeast 4th Street, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
757 sqft
Nice apartment 2 bedroom 1 bathroom, corner unit, all tile living areas and waterproof laminate in the bedrooms, updated kitchen, bathroom cabinets and marble counter, washer and dryer inside, community pool, include water
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
130 NE 26th Avenue
130 26th Avenue Northeast, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
982 sqft
Fully Remodeled 2/2 condo. 4th (top) floor. Elevator in building. Furnished. Kitchen with granite counter tops. Bathrooms redone. Enclosed Florida room to use as office or den. This is an over 55 community. No pets allowed.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
8 Crossings Circle
8 Crossings Circle, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
953 sqft
Beautiful private condo first floor Very clean, new paint Tile floors throughout the unit open patio includes community pool, tennis court,No smoking, no pets,
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Ocean Walk
1 Unit Available
332 W Mango Street
332 West Mango Street, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
792 sqft
Comfortable two bedroom unit with hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen. Brand new central air just installed. Mostly fenced back yard. Fully enclosed and air conditioned front porch can be a great office or reading room.
Similar Pages
Hypoluxo 2 BedroomsHypoluxo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHypoluxo 3 BedroomsHypoluxo Apartments with BalconyHypoluxo Apartments with Garage
Hypoluxo Apartments with GymHypoluxo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHypoluxo Apartments with ParkingHypoluxo Apartments with PoolHypoluxo Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLAtlantis, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLHutchinson Island South, FLPinewood, FL