pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:51 AM
176 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hypoluxo, FL
1 of 59
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
103 Yacht Club Way
103 Yacht Club Way, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
986 sqft
BEAUTIFUL POOL VIEW, 3RD FLOOR 2/1 UNIT WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STILL APPLIANCES newer refrigerator, MODERN WOOD CABINETRY, CROWN MOLDING, CERAMIC DIAGONAL TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT & BERBER CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1000 Scotia Drive
1000 Scotia Dr, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
997 sqft
Gorgeous Corner Unit PENTHOUSE Condo w/ Views of the Intracoastal. 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths plus Den. This condo features high end Designer Upgrades including Granite Kitchen Counters, SS Appliances, Marble Floors, and Marble Vanities.
Results within 1 mile of Hypoluxo
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
20 Units Available
East Central Boulevard
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,566
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
9 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1335 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Peninsula on the Intracoastal
2700 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1597 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with an open floor plan and direct Intracoastal views. The Peninsula is composed of 40 resort style condos featuring magnificent views of the intracoastal and Manalapan Lake. Enjoy indoor-outdoor living.
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
651 Oak Street
651 Oak Street, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
811 sqft
JUST REDUCED-Easy to show-Boaters & Water Lovers dream. Freshly painted, Many new updates. located East of federal just minutes from the Beach. Outside your front door is one of many appealing aspects of this property.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Breeze
100
100 Lake Worth Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Community on Intracoastal, east of Boynton Beach in Hypoluxo, FL The Yacht Club townhouse community Two- story, 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Lantana Pines
1046 Julia Heights Drive
1046 Julia Hights Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1706 sqft
Beautiful East Lantana Corner lot Home in Great neighborhood! Amazing Cathedral Ceilings, Tile floors throughout, Upgraded Appliances in kitchen, Pantry, Snack Bar, Pass through window to patio & Full size washer/dryer to be installed inside.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
410 NE 17th Ave Apt #201
410 Northeast 17th Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1101 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo in Boynton Beach - Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo, It is only 5 minutes to Intracoastal, Marinas, parks and beaches. Use the exercise room then relax by the pool within steps of the unit. Large Screened in balcony.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Hypoluxo Island
518 S Atlantic Drive
518 South Atlantic Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
**AVAILABLE MAY 1ST** WALKING DISTANCE TO BEACH!!! ISLAND LIVING!! Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located on Hypoluxo Island. This private Florida retreat is walking distance to Beach, Waterfront Dining, Shops, Grocery Store, Pharmacy.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
410 NE 26th Ave
410 26th Avenue Northeast, Boynton Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,075
1791 sqft
Adorable home ready for move in. The inviting living room is spacious and great for entertaining.The private, fenced in backyard, is perfect for pets or for enjoying gorgeous days outdoors.Bedrooms are bright and spacious with celling fans.
Results within 5 miles of Hypoluxo
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1025 sqft
Recently renovated homes located on the intersection of Florida Mango Road and 10th Ave N. Hardwood floors, carpeting, and modern kitchen with quality appliances. Community facilities include a pool, playground, and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
26 Units Available
The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1198 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Windsor at Delray Beach
2001 N Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,805
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,665
1480 sqft
Luxurious Delray Beach apartment community located across from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Bathtubs, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Salt water swimming pool, clubhouse and business center. Situated on Federal Highway.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
The Cove at Boynton Beach Apartments
100 Newlake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,317
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1469 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near I-95, Florida Turnpike. Minutes from Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, Atlantic Coast Beaches. Near shopping, dining, entertain of West Palm Beach. Pet-friendly, smoke-free, modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, gym.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
22 Units Available
IMT Boynton Beach
220 Savannah Lakes Drive, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1083 sqft
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** IMT Boynton Beach is comprised of one-, two-bedroom apartment homes located in Boynton Beach, FL.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
29 Units Available
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,443
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1457 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1719 sqft
Enjoy tropical living close to Seacrest Scrub Natural Area and the beach. Minutes away from I-95. Luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community boasts gym, pool, and playground.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
1 Unit Available
Advenir at Banyan Lake
1561 Stonehaven Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment complex provides on-site laundry, racquetball and tennis courts, playground, gym and pool. Units recently renovated, and feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and W/D hookup.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
9 Units Available
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1077 sqft
Upscale complex features pool, tennis court, game room, 24-hour gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Units also feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
30 Units Available
The District Boynton
1000 Audace Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1303 sqft
The District Boynton is a vibrant new community, perfect for those who like their living quarters with a bit more flair. Offering spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments in Boynton Beach, the community presents the perfect hideaway for any preference.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
9 Units Available
High Ridge
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1219 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
4 Units Available
Via Lugano Apartment Homes
1400 Via Lugano Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1370 sqft
Convenient to shopping of Boynton Beach Mall, as well as Delray Beach and the Florida Turnpike. Unit amenities include central A/C and heating, dishwashers and washer/dryer sets. Community offers gym, lake views and detached garages.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1430 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
9 Units Available
Verona at Boynton Beach
1575 SW 8th St, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,786
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,986
1334 sqft
Come home to Verona at Boynton Beach and live the lifestyle that you deserve! This gated community offers superior amenities and luxury interiors.
