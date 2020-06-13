/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 PM
208 Furnished Apartments for rent in Hypoluxo, FL
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
7020 Half Moon Circle
7020 Half Moon Circle, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1047 sqft
FURNISHED TURNKEY DIRECT INTRACOASTAL WATERVIEW CONDO AT HALF MOON BAY. Half Moon Bay Hypoluxo is a superb Intracoastal waterfront community with resort ambiance featuring ocean breezes and leisure strolls along the sand beach.
1 of 36
Last updated May 4 at 10:36am
1 Unit Available
157 Yacht Club Way
157 Yacht Club Way, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1011 sqft
WoW! Beautiful views of the water, green area and Clubhouse. Modern, Beautifully decorated & Fully furnished ( couches in living room were replaced). Owner may consider unfurnished for a higher rate, to store the furniture.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
160 Yacht Club Way
160 Yacht Club Way, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1011 sqft
2 bedroom 2 baths fully furnished available for seasonal rental or off season SHORT TERM. Steps away to the club house, with views of the water fountain. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, and newer kitchen cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of Hypoluxo
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Ocean Breeze
1 Unit Available
100
100 Lake Worth Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Community on Intracoastal, east of Boynton Beach in Hypoluxo, FL The Yacht Club townhouse community Two- story, 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
East Central Boulevard
1 Unit Available
1202 S Lake Dr
1202 South Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1351 sqft
SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR APT IN SECURE QUIET BOUTIQUE BLDG WITH SPECTACULAR VIEW OF ICW. COMFORTABLE FURNISHED W/ONE BEDROOM KING BED, SEPARATE DEN WITH SOFA BD AND DESK, LR, DR, FULL KITCHEN, W/D IN UNIT.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
130 NE 26th Avenue
130 26th Avenue Northeast, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
982 sqft
Fully Remodeled 2/2 condo. 4th (top) floor. Elevator in building. Furnished. Kitchen with granite counter tops. Bathrooms redone. Enclosed Florida room to use as office or den. This is an over 55 community. No pets allowed.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2161 NE 1st Court
2161 Northeast 1st Court, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
632 sqft
FURNISHED TURNKEY 2ND FLOOR 1 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATH CONDO LOCATED IN THIS ACTIVE 55+ COMMUNITY OF VILLAGE ROYALE, WITH NEWER LAMINATE FLOORING IN THE MAIN AREA & BEDROOM, WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, REAR PATIO WITH POOL VIEW AND ALSO FACING SHUFFLEBOARD
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
East Central Boulevard
1 Unit Available
143 Euclid Boulevard
143 Euclid Boulevard, Lantana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2458 sqft
If you are looking for a 6 month piece of tropical Florida paradise look no more.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Ocean Walk
1 Unit Available
319 W Ocean Avenue
319 West Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1040 sqft
Available at once for 4 months.
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
713 Presidential Drive
713 Presidential Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,995
4080 sqft
DIRECT WATERFRONT LUXURY HOME WITH ITS OWN WHITE SANDY BEACH! From the moment you step into this Elegant Home you will feel what this fully furnished luxury home has to offer. Wake up to breathtaking views of the intracoastal and the morning sunrise.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hypoluxo Island
1 Unit Available
518 S Atlantic Drive
518 South Atlantic Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
**AVAILABLE MAY 1ST** WALKING DISTANCE TO BEACH!!! ISLAND LIVING!! Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located on Hypoluxo Island. This private Florida retreat is walking distance to Beach, Waterfront Dining, Shops, Grocery Store, Pharmacy.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
714 Presidential Drive
714 Presidential Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,995
3121 sqft
Waterfront Retreat! Completely Furnished 4 bed, 3 bath home plus 3 car garage overlooking the intracoastal . Oversized Owner's Suite upstairs with large balcony overlooking the water. Two Bedrooms are downstairs.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Ocean Walk
1 Unit Available
402 W Ocean Avenue
402 West Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,150
1000 sqft
Coastal Living at its best! This cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath Villa located minutes from the Beach and Intracoastal waterway. Shop and dine on trendy Ocean Ave in Lantana. Recently completely renovated.
Results within 5 miles of Hypoluxo
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
1 Unit Available
Advenir at Banyan Lake
1561 Stonehaven Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment complex provides on-site laundry, racquetball and tennis courts, playground, gym and pool. Units recently renovated, and feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and W/D hookup.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:13am
Boynton Town
65 Units Available
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,609
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,423
1306 sqft
Live, Dine, Shop, Play and Explore in a neighborhood full of adventure where you are never short of options thats life at 500 OCEAN Apartments.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated April 30 at 07:46pm
$
9 Units Available
The View at Waters Edge
6175 Reflections Blvd, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
565 sqft
Near I-95 and Boynton Town Center. This beach-like resort community features a spacious pool with a sundeck, fitness center, and ample green space. Modern interiors with large windows, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
17 Units Available
The Ambassador
2730 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,720
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1225 sqft
Take walks along the white sand beaches of Palm Beach, enjoy amazing sunsets from your living room, and fall asleep to the sound of gently lapping waves.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
514 South C Street
514 South C Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available now! This lovely 60's style apartment is fully furnished and stocked with all of your needs, dishes, cook-wear, oven, cleaning supplies, sheets, ironing board, just bring yourself and your cloths. Waiting for its perfect tenant.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4859 Equestrian Cir B
4859 Equestrian Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Greentree Villa - Property Id: 281532 Lovely renovated condo. Quite neighborhood. Pool right out the back door. Attached single car garage complete with washer/dryer. Handicap accessible.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3230 S OCEAN
3230 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
980 sqft
Boutique Condo with Private Beach! 2 bed 2 bath ocean and ICW views from living and bedroom balconies. Community Room/Club Room, Fitness and Pool. Plenty of parking. Secured Entry Bldg in sought after Palm Beach.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Seacrest
1 Unit Available
10 S Swinton Cir
10 South Swinton Circle, Delray Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1738 sqft
Impeccable, Fully furnished 3/2.5 pool home in sought after Delray 1.5 Miles to Atlantic Ave to all the shops & restaurants… 3 miles to the beach...
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
12 Briny Breezes Blvd
12 Briney Breezes Boulevard, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
710 sqft
This beautiful beach house is available fully furnished as a turn key rental.The home is completely renovated from top to bottom.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3605 S Ocean Boulevard
3605 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1121 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL ! 2ND FLOOR CONDO COMPLETELY UPDATED INCLUDES 2BR/2BA IN A TROPICAL SETTING LOCATED ON THE INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY WITH PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS TO THE OCEAN! FEATURES INCLUDE GRANITE KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS,UPDATED BATH
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
625 Casa Loma Boulevard
625 Casa Loma Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Have you always wanted to have that coveted OCEANVIEW? Well, now you CAN! 1/1 ''Furnished'' condo in the doorman building, Marina Village. Balcony offers great ocean and sunset views. Washer/Dryer in unit. Impact Glass. Granite Counters in Kitchen.
