/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:25 AM
124 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Hypoluxo, FL
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
7030 Half Moon Circle
7030 Half Moon Circle, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1047 sqft
Completely remodeled waterfront condo with spectacular view of intra coastal. New kitchen with stainless appliances, new bathrooms, new washer and dryer, new tile floors. No carpet. Covered parking with elevator.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
108 Half Moon Circle
108 Half Moon Circle, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1415 sqft
GREAT INTRACOASTAL COMMUNITY WITH A SANDY BEACH, POOL, TENNIS COURTS, RUNNING/ WALKING/ BIKING PATHS AND SO MUCH MORE! THIS SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH UNIT OFFERS A GORGEOUS VIEW FROM THE SCREENED BALCONY OVERLOOKING A SCENIC AND PEACEFUL POND.
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
7020 Half Moon Circle
7020 Half Moon Circle, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1047 sqft
FURNISHED TURNKEY DIRECT INTRACOASTAL WATERVIEW CONDO AT HALF MOON BAY. Half Moon Bay Hypoluxo is a superb Intracoastal waterfront community with resort ambiance featuring ocean breezes and leisure strolls along the sand beach.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
110 Half Moon Circle
110 Half Moon Circle, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1415 sqft
This spacious, stunning, fully renovated condo is very well-taken of and ready to move in with all appliances TV, landline, furniture, drapes, washer and dryer, ceiling fans, beach gear and kitchen utensils, included.
1 of 36
Last updated May 4 at 10:36am
1 Unit Available
157 Yacht Club Way
157 Yacht Club Way, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1011 sqft
WoW! Beautiful views of the water, green area and Clubhouse. Modern, Beautifully decorated & Fully furnished ( couches in living room were replaced). Owner may consider unfurnished for a higher rate, to store the furniture.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
160 Yacht Club Way
160 Yacht Club Way, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1011 sqft
2 bedroom 2 baths fully furnished available for seasonal rental or off season SHORT TERM. Steps away to the club house, with views of the water fountain. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, and newer kitchen cabinets.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1000 Scotia Drive
1000 Scotia Dr, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
997 sqft
Gorgeous Corner Unit PENTHOUSE Condo w/ Views of the Intracoastal. 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths plus Den. This condo features high end Designer Upgrades including Granite Kitchen Counters, SS Appliances, Marble Floors, and Marble Vanities.
Results within 1 mile of Hypoluxo
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
East Central Boulevard
25 Units Available
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1221 sqft
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
24 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1228 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Ocean Breeze
1 Unit Available
100
100 Lake Worth Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Community on Intracoastal, east of Boynton Beach in Hypoluxo, FL The Yacht Club townhouse community Two- story, 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
East Central Boulevard
1 Unit Available
1202 S Lake Dr
1202 South Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1351 sqft
SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR APT IN SECURE QUIET BOUTIQUE BLDG WITH SPECTACULAR VIEW OF ICW. COMFORTABLE FURNISHED W/ONE BEDROOM KING BED, SEPARATE DEN WITH SOFA BD AND DESK, LR, DR, FULL KITCHEN, W/D IN UNIT.
1 of 24
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
East Central Boulevard
1 Unit Available
1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506
1206 South Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
2/2 Intracoastal Water front Penthouse Condo For Rent. Boaters Paradise Includes boat slip and boat lift up to 35 foot boat. - 2/2 Intracoastal Water front Penthouse Condo For Rent.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
127 Yacht Club Way
127 Yacht Club Way, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1115 sqft
2 Story, 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in gated Intracoastal Community of the Yacht Club. Beautiful Pool & Spa overlooking the Intracoastal Waterways, tennis courts, fitness center, club house and much more.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
130 NE 26th Avenue
130 26th Avenue Northeast, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
982 sqft
Fully Remodeled 2/2 condo. 4th (top) floor. Elevator in building. Furnished. Kitchen with granite counter tops. Bathrooms redone. Enclosed Florida room to use as office or den. This is an over 55 community. No pets allowed.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
600 Scotia Drive
600 Scotia Dr, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1168 sqft
2 bedrooms, 2 and 1 half bathrooms with a 1 car garage. All bedrooms on 2nd floor with washer and dryer and 2 bathrooms inside bedrooms. First floor is great room, kitchen, half bathroom and garage.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
8 Crossings Circle
8 Crossings Circle, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
953 sqft
Beautiful private condo first floor Very clean, new paint Tile floors throughout the unit open patio includes community pool, tennis court,No smoking, no pets,
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2424 N Federal Highway
2424 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1250 sqft
Enjoy the breezes from this intracoastal SEASONAL RENTAL! Almost directly across from the inlet this first floor two bedroom split floor plan condo has an upgraded open kitchen, tile and wood floors throughout, upgraded bathrooms, and a large
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Ocean Walk
1 Unit Available
319 W Ocean Avenue
319 West Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1040 sqft
Available at once for 4 months.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
East Ocean Avenue
1 Unit Available
322 N Lake Drive
322 North Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1708 sqft
Bring your Boat! This annual townhome rental is directly on the wide intracoastal waterway and includes a boat slip for up to a 33 foot vessel. Beautiful water views from first and second floors! Two bedrooms, two bathrooms plus laundry upstairs.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Lakeshore North
1 Unit Available
185 N Lakeshore Drive
185 North Lakeshore Drive, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1589 sqft
GREAT GATED INTRACOASTAL COMMUNITY ON LAKE SIDE
1 of 12
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
2601 NE 3rd Court
2601 Northeast 3rd Court, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
982 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 3rd floor elevator building. Upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances and beautiful bathrooms. Electric fireplace. Tile and laminate. Berber Carpet only in one bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Hypoluxo
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:47am
4 Units Available
Via Lugano Apartment Homes
1400 Via Lugano Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1203 sqft
Convenient to shopping of Boynton Beach Mall, as well as Delray Beach and the Florida Turnpike. Unit amenities include central A/C and heating, dishwashers and washer/dryer sets. Community offers gym, lake views and detached garages.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
$
8 Units Available
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1077 sqft
Upscale complex features pool, tennis court, game room, 24-hour gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Units also feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
33 Units Available
The District Boynton
1000 Audace Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1051 sqft
The District Boynton is a vibrant new community, perfect for those who like their living quarters with a bit more flair. Offering spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments in Boynton Beach, the community presents the perfect hideaway for any preference.
Similar Pages
Hypoluxo 2 BedroomsHypoluxo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHypoluxo 3 BedroomsHypoluxo Apartments with BalconyHypoluxo Apartments with Garage
Hypoluxo Apartments with GymHypoluxo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHypoluxo Apartments with ParkingHypoluxo Apartments with PoolHypoluxo Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLAtlantis, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLHutchinson Island South, FLPinewood, FL