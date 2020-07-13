170 Apartments for rent in Hypoluxo, FL with pool

/
apartments with pool
1 Unit Available
103 Yacht Club Way
103 Yacht Club Way, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
986 sqft
BEAUTIFUL POOL VIEW, 3RD FLOOR 2/1 UNIT WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STILL APPLIANCES newer refrigerator, MODERN WOOD CABINETRY, CROWN MOLDING, CERAMIC DIAGONAL TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT & BERBER CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS.
1 Unit Available
143 Barefoot Cove
143 Barefoot Cove, Hypoluxo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1939 sqft
Key West Inspired fully FURNISHED 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage (1939 liv. sq. ft) townhome is located in the GATED WATERFRONT COMMUNITY of Barefoot Cove.
1 Unit Available
143 Waterside Drive
143 Waterside Drive, Hypoluxo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1045 sqft
**** AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st 2020 **** Renovated 2 floor 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment in a beautiful gated community with great amenities.
1 Unit Available
7020 Half Moon Circle
7020 Half Moon Circle, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1047 sqft
FURNISHED TURNKEY DIRECT INTRACOASTAL WATERVIEW CONDO AT HALF MOON BAY. Half Moon Bay Hypoluxo is a superb Intracoastal waterfront community with resort ambiance featuring ocean breezes and leisure strolls along the sand beach.
1 Unit Available
1200 Scotia Drive
1200 Scotia Dr, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1055 sqft
Totally remodeled * Intracoastal * water views in gated neighborhood! New kitchen, quartz countertops, extended bar & stainless appliances! New tile floors throughout! Fresh paint! Upgraded bathroom with beautiful shower & large quartz vanity.
1 Unit Available
119 Lucina Drive
119 Lucina Drive, Hypoluxo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3758 sqft
THE PERFECT SEASONAL GETAWAY.... Beautifully Renovated Two Story Waterfront Home. 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths. Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Master Suite On Main Floor.
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore North
185 N Lakeshore Drive
185 North Lakeshore Drive, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1589 sqft
***Only Rental Listing in Lakeshore*** GREAT GATED INTRACOASTAL COMMUNITY ON LAKE SIDE, ONE CAR PRIVATE GARAGE, BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE, CLEAN CLEAN CLEAN, COMMUNITY POOL ON INTRACOASTAL, SIT BACK AND WATCH THE BOATS GO BY!!!!
1 Unit Available
1000 Scotia Drive
1000 Scotia Dr, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
997 sqft
Gorgeous Corner Unit PENTHOUSE Condo w/ Views of the Intracoastal. 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths plus Den. This condo features high end Designer Upgrades including Granite Kitchen Counters, SS Appliances, Marble Floors, and Marble Vanities.
20 Units Available
East Central Boulevard
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,566
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
9 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1335 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
1 Unit Available
Hypoluxo Island
350 E Ocean Avenue
350 E Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
5968 sqft
In the exclusive Manalapan-Hypoluxo island community, you will enter a gated Tuscany inspired Intracoastal estate, beautifully appointed in Old World elegance.
1 Unit Available
Peninsula on the Intracoastal
2700 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1597 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with an open floor plan and direct Intracoastal views. The Peninsula is composed of 40 resort style condos featuring magnificent views of the intracoastal and Manalapan Lake. Enjoy indoor-outdoor living.
1 Unit Available
East Central Boulevard
125 E Hart Street
125 East Hart Street, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1400 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
Ocean Breeze
100
100 Lake Worth Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
Community on Intracoastal, east of Boynton Beach in Hypoluxo, FL The Yacht Club townhouse community Two- story, 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
Lantana Heights
1213 West Mango Street
1213 West Mango Street, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1584 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
East Ocean Avenue
322 N Lake Drive
322 North Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1708 sqft
Bring your Boat! This annual townhome rental is directly on the wide intracoastal waterway and includes a boat slip for up to a 32 foot vessel. Beautiful water views from first and second floors! Two bedrooms, two bathrooms plus laundry upstairs.
1 Unit Available
6 ViA Lago
6 Via Lago, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1750 sqft
Spectacular location a few feet from the Intracoastal. The unit has it's own PRIVATE BEACH FRONTAGE. There is space to store a kayak or other small boat. The adjacent amenities offer a pool, large park area, sandy beach and day dock.
1 Unit Available
125 Marlin Drive
125 Marlin Drive, Ocean Ridge, FL
5 Bedrooms
$9,700
4800 sqft
Live on an Island, off the main Ocean Ridge Island. Private Beach Club on A1A. 5 BR, 6.5 BA, 3 car garage, pool, 100 ft dock, 1 block from the Boynton Inlet. Huge 2nd story deck. Annual or Seasonal Rental. SHORT TERM OR SEASONAL RENT IS 2X ANNUAL
1 Unit Available
2674 N Federal Highway
2674 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1537 sqft
Beautiful 2 story end corner unit, located in the Peninsula a intracoastal condo and townhome community. Gorgeous pool, hot tub and fitness center/clubhouse overlooking the intracoastal.
1 Unit Available
410 NE 17th Ave Apt #201
410 Northeast 17th Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1101 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo in Boynton Beach - Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo, It is only 5 minutes to Intracoastal, Marinas, parks and beaches. Use the exercise room then relax by the pool within steps of the unit. Large Screened in balcony.
1 Unit Available
2161 NE 1st Court
2161 Northeast 1st Court, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
632 sqft
FURNISHED TURNKEY 2ND FLOOR 1 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATH CONDO LOCATED IN THE COMMUNITY OF VILLAGE ROYALE, WITH NEWER LAMINATE FLOORING IN THE MAIN AREA & BEDROOM, WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, REAR PATIO WITH POOL VIEW AND ALSO FACING SHUFFLEBOARD & CLUBHOUSE,
1 Unit Available
2400 NE 1st Lane
2400 Northeast 1st Lane, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
758 sqft
Here is your Florida get away come for the season plus ! A lovely condo bright and some new living room furniture and turnkey with 2 TVs and a florida room to relax on too.
1 Unit Available
East Central Boulevard
143 Euclid Boulevard
143 Euclid Boulevard, Lantana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2458 sqft
If you are looking for a 6 month piece of tropical Florida paradise look no more.
1 Unit Available
2424 N Federal Highway
2424 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1250 sqft
Enjoy the breezes from this intracoastal SEASONAL RENTAL! Almost directly across from the inlet this first floor two bedroom split floor plan condo has an upgraded open kitchen, tile and wood floors throughout, upgraded bathrooms, and a large
