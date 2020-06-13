/
3 bedroom apartments
112 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hypoluxo, FL
1 Unit Available
151 Ocean Cay Way
151 Ocean Cay Way, Hypoluxo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2089 sqft
Spectacular Intracoastal Waterfront Townhome - Property Id: 274278 Spectacular Intracoastal Waterfront Townhome in a private tranquil gated community between Delray Beach and Palm Beach. High end finishes.
Lakeshore North
1 Unit Available
110 N Lakeshore Drive
110 North Lakeshore Drive, Hypoluxo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1878 sqft
Available immediately. Direct Intracoastal views from this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhouse in Lakeshore. Unit has a 1 car garage, sky lights, indoor laundry, eat-in kitchen, and two screened patios with amazing views.
1 Unit Available
119 Lucina Drive
119 Lucina Drive, Hypoluxo, FL
THE PERFECT SEASONAL GETAWAY.... Beautifully Renovated Two Story Waterfront Home. 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths. Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Master Suite On Main Floor.
Results within 1 mile of Hypoluxo
Verified
$
East Central Boulevard
26 Units Available
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,765
1439 sqft
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
$
23 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1335 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
Lantana Heights
1 Unit Available
1213 West Mango Street
1213 West Mango Street, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1584 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Rolling Green Ridge
1 Unit Available
3025 Ocean Pkwy
3025 Ocean Parkway, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Beautiful home ready for move in! Enjoy all this updated beauty has to offer. Modern kitchen spacious living room leads to your private back yard, perfect for entertaining. NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer.
East Central Boulevard
1 Unit Available
125 E Hart Street
125 East Hart Street, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,816
1400 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
125 Marlin Drive
125 Marlin Drive, Ocean Ridge, FL
125 Marlin Drive, Ocean Ridge , FL 33435 - 5 BR 6.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
Hypoluxo Island
1 Unit Available
114 North Atlantic Drive
114 South Atlantic Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2015 sqft
Welcome to Island Living! Hypoluxo Island provides a peaceful, private Florida retreat with amazing amenities...all within walking distance to the beach, Waterfront Dining, Ice Cream shop, Grocery Store, Pharmacy and 5 star beachfront resort & spa.
1 Unit Available
7833 Loomis Street
7833 Loomis Street, San Castle, FL
Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bathroom available for rent in beautifully lantana Florida Freshly painted and ready for move in , Fence in backyard and 2 car drive , centrally located close to i-95 and much more .
1 Unit Available
1918 NE 5th Court
1918 Northeast 5th Street, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1561 sqft
AMAZING 3 BED/ WITH GARAGE IN Boynton Beach, CLOSE TO I-95 , GATED , TILE AND WOOD FLOORS , WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT, CORNER UNIT , READY TO GO , SCHEDULE YOUR VISIT TODAY
East Central Boulevard
1 Unit Available
143 Euclid Boulevard
143 Euclid Boulevard, Lantana, FL
If you are looking for a 6 month piece of tropical Florida paradise look no more.
Quantum Park at Boynton Beach
1 Unit Available
2506 NW 4th Street
2506 Northwest 4th Street, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1780 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled Townhome with 2 car garage! Spacious Living area with High Volume ceilings greet you upon entry! Private Courtyard patio views from 2 separate living areas.
1 Unit Available
713 Presidential Drive
713 Presidential Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
DIRECT WATERFRONT LUXURY HOME WITH ITS OWN WHITE SANDY BEACH! From the moment you step into this Elegant Home you will feel what this fully furnished luxury home has to offer. Wake up to breathtaking views of the intracoastal and the morning sunrise.
1 Unit Available
4020 S Ocean Boulevard
4020 South Ocean Boulevard, Manalapan, FL
Great intercoastal and ocean views all around, boat dock, private beach and so much more
Hypoluxo Island
1 Unit Available
518 S Atlantic Drive
518 South Atlantic Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
**AVAILABLE MAY 1ST** WALKING DISTANCE TO BEACH!!! ISLAND LIVING!! Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located on Hypoluxo Island. This private Florida retreat is walking distance to Beach, Waterfront Dining, Shops, Grocery Store, Pharmacy.
Hypoluxo Island
1 Unit Available
350 E Ocean Avenue
350 E Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
In the exclusive Manalapan-Hypoluxo island community, you will enter a gated Tuscany inspired Intracoastal estate, beautifully appointed in Old World elegance.
1 Unit Available
714 Presidential Drive
714 Presidential Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
Waterfront Retreat! Completely Furnished 4 bed, 3 bath home plus 3 car garage overlooking the intracoastal . Oversized Owner's Suite upstairs with large balcony overlooking the water. Two Bedrooms are downstairs.
Hypoluxo Island
1 Unit Available
402 S Atlantic Drive
402 South Atlantic Drive, Lantana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1642 sqft
Modern, comfortable house located on Secluded Hypoluxo Island. There are 2 beaches within walking distance: Lantana Beach and a small private beach perfect for launching canoes or paddle boards.
Results within 5 miles of Hypoluxo
Verified
$
6 Units Available
Oakwood
2425 2nd Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
Experience an awe-inspiring scenic view and an amazing location just moments from Highway 95 where you can leave the stress of your everyday world behind in your own tropical escape.
Verified
36 Units Available
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,206
1719 sqft
Enjoy tropical living close to Seacrest Scrub Natural Area and the beach. Minutes away from I-95. Luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community boasts gym, pool, and playground.
Verified
$
58 Units Available
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1573 sqft
Resort-style living in spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and ceiling fans. Complex has a business center, putting green and yoga studio. Near shopping and public transit.
Verified
$
High Ridge
9 Units Available
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1219 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.
