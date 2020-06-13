178 Apartments for rent in Hypoluxo, FL with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
151 Ocean Cay Way
151 Ocean Cay Way, Hypoluxo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2089 sqft
Spectacular Intracoastal Waterfront Townhome - Property Id: 274278 Spectacular Intracoastal Waterfront Townhome in a private tranquil gated community between Delray Beach and Palm Beach. High end finishes.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
108 Half Moon Circle
108 Half Moon Circle, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT INTRACOASTAL COMMUNITY WITH A SANDY BEACH, POOL, TENNIS COURTS, RUNNING/ WALKING/ BIKING PATHS AND SO MUCH MORE! THIS SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH UNIT OFFERS A GORGEOUS VIEW FROM THE SCREENED BALCONY OVERLOOKING A SCENIC AND PEACEFUL POND.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
127 Yacht Club Way
127 Yacht Club Way, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Story, 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in gated Intracoastal Community of the Yacht Club. Beautiful Pool & Spa overlooking the Intracoastal Waterways, tennis courts, fitness center, club house and much more.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
7020 Half Moon Circle
7020 Half Moon Circle, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1047 sqft
FURNISHED TURNKEY DIRECT INTRACOASTAL WATERVIEW CONDO AT HALF MOON BAY. Half Moon Bay Hypoluxo is a superb Intracoastal waterfront community with resort ambiance featuring ocean breezes and leisure strolls along the sand beach.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
600 Scotia Drive
600 Scotia Dr, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1168 sqft
2 bedrooms, 2 and 1 half bathrooms with a 1 car garage. All bedrooms on 2nd floor with washer and dryer and 2 bathrooms inside bedrooms. First floor is great room, kitchen, half bathroom and garage.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1200 Scotia Drive
1200 Scotia Dr, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1055 sqft
Totally remodeled * Intracoastal * water views in gated neighborhood! New kitchen, quartz countertops, extended bar & stainless appliances! New tile floors throughout! Fresh paint! Upgraded bathroom with beautiful shower & large quartz vanity.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lakeshore North
1 Unit Available
110 N Lakeshore Drive
110 North Lakeshore Drive, Hypoluxo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1878 sqft
Available immediately. Direct Intracoastal views from this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhouse in Lakeshore. Unit has a 1 car garage, sky lights, indoor laundry, eat-in kitchen, and two screened patios with amazing views.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
119 Lucina Drive
119 Lucina Drive, Hypoluxo, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3758 sqft
THE PERFECT SEASONAL GETAWAY.... Beautifully Renovated Two Story Waterfront Home. 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths. Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Master Suite On Main Floor.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lakeshore North
1 Unit Available
185 N Lakeshore Drive
185 North Lakeshore Drive, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1589 sqft
GREAT GATED INTRACOASTAL COMMUNITY ON LAKE SIDE

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
110 Half Moon Circle
110 Half Moon Circle, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1415 sqft
This spacious, stunning, fully renovated condo is very well-taken of and ready to move in with all appliances TV, landline, furniture, drapes, washer and dryer, ceiling fans, beach gear and kitchen utensils, included.

1 of 36

Last updated May 4 at 10:36am
1 Unit Available
157 Yacht Club Way
157 Yacht Club Way, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1011 sqft
WoW! Beautiful views of the water, green area and Clubhouse. Modern, Beautifully decorated & Fully furnished ( couches in living room were replaced). Owner may consider unfurnished for a higher rate, to store the furniture.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1000 Scotia Drive
1000 Scotia Dr, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
997 sqft
Gorgeous Corner Unit PENTHOUSE Condo w/ Views of the Intracoastal. 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths plus Den. This condo features high end Designer Upgrades including Granite Kitchen Counters, SS Appliances, Marble Floors, and Marble Vanities.
Results within 1 mile of Hypoluxo
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
East Central Boulevard
26 Units Available
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,491
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,765
1439 sqft
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
23 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1335 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
Peninsula on the Intracoastal
2700 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1597 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with an open floor plan and direct Intracoastal views. The Peninsula is composed of 40 resort style condos featuring magnificent views of the intracoastal and Manalapan Lake. Enjoy indoor-outdoor living.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
410 NE 17th Ave Apt #201
410 Northeast 17th Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1122 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo in Boynton Beach - Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo, It is only 5 minutes to Intracoastal, Marinas, parks and beaches. Use the exercise room then relax by the pool within steps of the unit. Large Screened in balcony.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Central Boulevard
1 Unit Available
1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506
1206 South Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
2/2 Intracoastal Water front Penthouse Condo For Rent. Boaters Paradise Includes boat slip and boat lift up to 35 foot boat. - 2/2 Intracoastal Water front Penthouse Condo For Rent.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
7979 Terrace Road
7979 Terrace Road, San Castle, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
792 sqft
This is a great 2/1 rental near the east Lantana area. NO HOA. Plenty of parking space. Minutes to the beaches. Easy access to I-95 highway. There is a 3rd room that can be used as a Den/Office or small bedroom. Call to make an appointment.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:51am
1 Unit Available
125 Marlin Drive
125 Marlin Drive, Ocean Ridge, FL
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
4800 sqft
125 Marlin Drive, Ocean Ridge , FL 33435 - 5 BR 6.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
651 Oak Street
651 Oak Street, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
811 sqft
Not just another rental, A Boaters & Water Lovers dream. Freshly painted, Many new updates. located on a very peaceful block. Outside your front door is one of many appealing aspects of this property.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2202 NE 4th Street
2202 Northeast 4th Street, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
757 sqft
Nice apartment 2 bedroom 1 bathroom, corner unit, all tile living areas and waterproof laminate in the bedrooms, updated kitchen, bathroom cabinets and marble counter, washer and dryer inside, community pool, include water

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
130 NE 26th Avenue
130 26th Avenue Northeast, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
982 sqft
Fully Remodeled 2/2 condo. 4th (top) floor. Elevator in building. Furnished. Kitchen with granite counter tops. Bathrooms redone. Enclosed Florida room to use as office or den. This is an over 55 community. No pets allowed.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2161 NE 1st Court
2161 Northeast 1st Court, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
632 sqft
FURNISHED TURNKEY 2ND FLOOR 1 BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATH CONDO LOCATED IN THIS ACTIVE 55+ COMMUNITY OF VILLAGE ROYALE, WITH NEWER LAMINATE FLOORING IN THE MAIN AREA & BEDROOM, WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, REAR PATIO WITH POOL VIEW AND ALSO FACING SHUFFLEBOARD

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Ocean Walk
1 Unit Available
332 W Mango Street
332 West Mango Street, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
792 sqft
Comfortable two bedroom unit with hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen. Brand new central air just installed. Mostly fenced back yard. Fully enclosed and air conditioned front porch can be a great office or reading room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hypoluxo, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hypoluxo renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

