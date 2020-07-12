/
signature lakes
119 Apartments for rent in Signature Lakes, Horizon West, FL
36 Units Available
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1331 sqft
Secluded community with well-designed homes and large swimming pool, shouting distance from Orange County National Golf Center. Air conditioning and high-speed internet access. Tennis courts, basketball courts and bark park located on-site.
1 Unit Available
14495 Whittridge Drive
14495 Whittridge Drive, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2026 sqft
Its all about the lifestyle! View this Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home today and experience all it has to offer! Located in the ever popular Community of Independence in Winter Garden.
1 Unit Available
5674 New Independence Pwy
5674 New Independence Parkway, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2455 sqft
5 BED / 3 BATH 2 STORY HOUSE ON INDEPENDENCE - WINTER GARDEN - LAWN CARE, CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED!!! - 2 Story / 5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / Family Room / Breakfast Nook / Upstairs Master Bedroom / Upstairs Laundry Room with washer and dryer/ Covered
1 Unit Available
15517 CAMP DUBOIS CRESCENT
15517 Camp Dubois Crescent, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2455 sqft
This gorgeous 2 story home featuring 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms is located in the beautiful community of INDEPENDENCE, an Award Winning Community with lake access, and 2 minutes from Disney. Excellent Schools.
1 Unit Available
15701 Signature Drive - 1077
15701 Signature Drive, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2455 sqft
5 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM 2 STORY HOUSE ON INDEPENDENCE - WINTER GARDEN - LAWN CARE, CABLE AND INTERNET INCLUDED!!! - 2 Story / 5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / Family Room / Breakfast Nook / Upstairs Master Bedroom / Upstairs Laundry Room with washer and dryer/
1 Unit Available
6206 Point Hancock Dr
6206 Point Hancock Drive, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3177 sqft
GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME, PROFESSIONALLY DECORATED, FULLY FURNISHED - GORGEOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME, PROFESSIONALLY DECORATED, FULLY FURNISHED , this is what you've been waiting for, just move in... ready to go, 4 bed 3,5 bath in mint condition.
1 Unit Available
14464 Pleach Street
14464 Pleach Street, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1639 sqft
14464 Pleach Street Available 08/28/20 Gorgeous townhouse located in the desirable Independence community - Don't miss this great opportunity. Townhouse has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a detached 2 car garage and a private court yard.
1 Unit Available
6772 NEW INDEPENDENCE PARKWAY
6772 New Independence Parkway, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2773 sqft
Winter Garden living at it's best! Located in the sought after community of INDEPENDENCE.
1 Unit Available
6453 POINT HANCOCK DRIVE
6453 Point Hancock Drive, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1720 sqft
INDEPENDENCE! Across from park area & close to walking/bike path! 3 bedroom, 2 full bath with covered, screened patio! Ceramic tile flrs in the great room, kitchen and baths ** All kitchen appliances, washer and dryer incl and gas hot water heater
Results within 1 mile of Signature Lakes
32 Units Available
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr, Horizon West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,306
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Lake Speer, I-429, Windermere Preparatory School, ScribbleSpace. Amenities include: pool, fitness trails, poolside fire pit and grills, community organic garden, yoga studio, children's playground, onsite retail, and 24-hour cardio studio.
Verified
25 Units Available
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way, Winter Garden, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakewalk at Hamlin is a community of luxury apartments in Winter Garden, FL with something for everybody. Enjoy a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping, dining, and theme parks.
1 Unit Available
7966 Wood Sage Drive
7966 Wood Sage Drive, Horizon West, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,395
2634 sqft
Newer 6/3 Corner Lot Located In Summerlake - Summerlake is the perfect home for you and your family. All residents of this master planned community have access to luxury-style amenities.
1 Unit Available
14557 Spotted Sandpiper Blvd
14557 Spotted Sandpiper Boulevard, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2738 sqft
Beautiful Home in the Summer Lake Community in Winter Garden - COME SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDS / 2.5 BATHS SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN THE FANTASTIC SUMMER LAKE COMMUNITY IN WINTER GARDEN.
1 Unit Available
6013 Blue Lily Way
6013 Blue Lily Way, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1582 sqft
FREE APP if approved. MOVE-IN PROMOTION. First month is discounted at $1,895. Following rent is $2,100. Brand new townhouse for rent in Winter Garden, Chopin Model, ideally located in Hamilton Gardens, this property has it all, 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
15223 Shonan Gold Drive
15223 Shonan Gold Drive, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2150 sqft
Please call Joe at 407-663-4470 or 321-303-1312 for this spectacular huge three bedroom three and half bath town house at Hamlin in Winter Garden. This house is 2150 square feet with ceramic tile and carpet.
1 Unit Available
6317 Hamlin Reserve Boulevard
6317 Hamlin Reserve Boulevard, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1990 sqft
Beautiful brand single family home, professionally designed Ashton Woods three bedroom home in Hamlin Reserve. model features an open kitchen with upgraded 42" dark maple cabinets, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances.
1 Unit Available
8130 Red Stopper Lane
8130 Red Stopper Lane, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
1851 sqft
8130 Red Stopper Lane Available 07/15/20 3BR 2.5 BA -Augusta Townhome - Summerlake Community - Rental in Winter Garden - Built 2018 - Tile Flooring Lower Level, Granite Counter Tops, Open Concept, Enclosed Patio, 2 Car Garage - https://youtu.
1 Unit Available
15519 Duffy Aly
15519 Duffy Alley, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2455 sqft
*This gem of a house in Hamlin, newly built is ready for its first residents. You will enjoy this master planned community featuring a resort lifestyle among the lakes.
1 Unit Available
15369 HONEYBELL DR
15369 Honeybell Drive, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1902 sqft
Listing Agent: Tiago Ferreira 407-900-2434 www.realtoratorlando.com - Come see this amazing BRAND NEW townhome in front of the club house at Hamlin Reserve, featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, back yard, nice 2 car garage and great near by schools.
1 Unit Available
7212 HALTON COURT
7212 Halton Court, Horizon West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3514 sqft
Large and spacious home in Windermere! This beautiful, 2 story home will be available soon. Open concept. First floor features include a large kitchen and breakfast nook. Master bedroom and bedroom #1 are on the first floor.
1 Unit Available
6633 CALAMONDIN DRIVE
6633 Calamondin Drive, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1727 sqft
2 Story Townhome in Hamlin community off New Independence Pkwy and 429. Very popular and growing area! The community has a pool and playground area. This is an end unit and has no rear neighbors.
1 Unit Available
15416 Blackbead St
15416 Blackbead Street, Horizon West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1839 sqft
Almost New Richmond Model built by Beazer Homes. 3 bed/2.5 bath in Summerlake community.
1 Unit Available
15308 Honeybell Drive
15308 Honeybell Drive, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2500 sqft
NOW READY! This brand new Ashton Woods Home, Tomoka floorplan, assures your delight from the moment you enter.
1 Unit Available
15383 SUGAR CITRUS DRIVE
15383 Sugar Citrus Drive, Horizon West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2798 sqft
NEWER built, FULLY FURNISHED!! Awesome appliances, stunning decoration and incomparable LOCATION!. Community located in Hamlin Area, very close to the main intersection of Hamlin Groves Trail and New Independence Pkwy.
