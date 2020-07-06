All apartments in Horizon West
11642 Water Run Ally

11642 Water Run Alley · No Longer Available
Location

11642 Water Run Alley, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
3 bedroom and 2 bathroom townhome - This is a brand new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse. Ashlin Park is a peaceful community located in the beautiful town of Windermere. This neighborhood offers a community pool and clubhouse for your comfort and convenience. Ashlin Park is an ideal location due to its proximity to the Lakeside Shopping Center, many highly rated K-12 schools and Walt Disney World.

1 Year
$125.00 Lease Administration Fee.
$20.00 Pet application fee.
NON-Refundable pet fee applies,
Call office for details on Mandatory fees.
Rental insurance required.

(RLNE3252848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11642 Water Run Ally have any available units?
11642 Water Run Ally doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
Is 11642 Water Run Ally currently offering any rent specials?
11642 Water Run Ally is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11642 Water Run Ally pet-friendly?
Yes, 11642 Water Run Ally is pet friendly.
Does 11642 Water Run Ally offer parking?
No, 11642 Water Run Ally does not offer parking.
Does 11642 Water Run Ally have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11642 Water Run Ally does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11642 Water Run Ally have a pool?
Yes, 11642 Water Run Ally has a pool.
Does 11642 Water Run Ally have accessible units?
No, 11642 Water Run Ally does not have accessible units.
Does 11642 Water Run Ally have units with dishwashers?
No, 11642 Water Run Ally does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11642 Water Run Ally have units with air conditioning?
No, 11642 Water Run Ally does not have units with air conditioning.

