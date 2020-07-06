11642 Water Run Ally

Amenities

pet friendly pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

3 bedroom and 2 bathroom townhome - This is a brand new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse. Ashlin Park is a peaceful community located in the beautiful town of Windermere. This neighborhood offers a community pool and clubhouse for your comfort and convenience. Ashlin Park is an ideal location due to its proximity to the Lakeside Shopping Center, many highly rated K-12 schools and Walt Disney World.



1 Year

$125.00 Lease Administration Fee.

$20.00 Pet application fee.

NON-Refundable pet fee applies,

Call office for details on Mandatory fees.

Rental insurance required.



(RLNE3252848)