Horizon West, FL
15379 Shonan Gold Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

15379 Shonan Gold Drive

15379 Shonan Gold Drive · No Longer Available
Horizon West
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

15379 Shonan Gold Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL one story home located in new Winter Garden area, with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The kitchen is spectacularly designed with stainless steel appliances, near to new Publix, Walmart, expressways, very close to Winter Garden Village, Disney, cinemas, restaurants, et
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15379 Shonan Gold Drive have any available units?
15379 Shonan Gold Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 15379 Shonan Gold Drive have?
Some of 15379 Shonan Gold Drive's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15379 Shonan Gold Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15379 Shonan Gold Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15379 Shonan Gold Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15379 Shonan Gold Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 15379 Shonan Gold Drive offer parking?
No, 15379 Shonan Gold Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15379 Shonan Gold Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15379 Shonan Gold Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15379 Shonan Gold Drive have a pool?
No, 15379 Shonan Gold Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15379 Shonan Gold Drive have accessible units?
No, 15379 Shonan Gold Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15379 Shonan Gold Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15379 Shonan Gold Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15379 Shonan Gold Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15379 Shonan Gold Drive has units with air conditioning.

