Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:45 PM

13762 Summer Harbor Court

13762 Summer Harbor Court · (407) 337-0300
Location

13762 Summer Harbor Court, Horizon West, FL 34786
Summerport Village Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2231 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Windermere with amazing view of the Disney fireworks over Serene pond. This home boasts granite counter tops with upgraded 42" cabinets and tile flooring in the Dining, kitchen, family room. Conservation area in the back and pond in the front mean no neighbors. Three large bedrooms on the second floor with oversized laundry room including the washer and dryer. Double sinks and granite on the countertops as well. Located in the Summerport community offering plenty of parks, walking paths, basketball, tennis courts and fitness center, community pool and clubhouse. Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13762 Summer Harbor Court have any available units?
13762 Summer Harbor Court has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13762 Summer Harbor Court have?
Some of 13762 Summer Harbor Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13762 Summer Harbor Court currently offering any rent specials?
13762 Summer Harbor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13762 Summer Harbor Court pet-friendly?
No, 13762 Summer Harbor Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 13762 Summer Harbor Court offer parking?
Yes, 13762 Summer Harbor Court offers parking.
Does 13762 Summer Harbor Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13762 Summer Harbor Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13762 Summer Harbor Court have a pool?
Yes, 13762 Summer Harbor Court has a pool.
Does 13762 Summer Harbor Court have accessible units?
No, 13762 Summer Harbor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13762 Summer Harbor Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13762 Summer Harbor Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 13762 Summer Harbor Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13762 Summer Harbor Court has units with air conditioning.
