13762 Summer Harbor Court

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Windermere with amazing view of the Disney fireworks over Serene pond. This home boasts granite counter tops with upgraded 42" cabinets and tile flooring in the Dining, kitchen, family room. Conservation area in the back and pond in the front mean no neighbors. Three large bedrooms on the second floor with oversized laundry room including the washer and dryer. Double sinks and granite on the countertops as well. Located in the Summerport community offering plenty of parks, walking paths, basketball, tennis courts and fitness center, community pool and clubhouse. Call today to schedule a showing.