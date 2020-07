14019 Snowy Owl Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

FORMERLY EASTHAM MODEL BUILT BY LENNAR AT SUMMERLAKE, ONE OF THE QUIEST COMMUNITY IN TOWN. 4 BEDROOM AND 3 COMPLETE BATH HOUSE, 20x20 PORCELAIN TILE THROUGHOUT AND CARPET WITH UPGRADED PADDING IN BEDROOMS. LUXURY KITCHEN FEATURES SUCH AS GE ENERGY STAR APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN BATH AND KITCHEN, LUXURY 42" MULTI-LEVELAED RAISED-PANEL WOOD CABINETS WITH CROWN MOLDING, BRUSHED NICKEL CABINET HARDWARE, GRANITE BACKSPLASH, 15 SEER HVAC, RADIANT HEAT BARRIERS, DOUBLE PANE LOW-E WINDOW. COMMUNITY FEATURES CLUB HOUSE, RESORT STYLE POOL, GYM, TENNIS COURT, BASKETBALL COURTS, SOCCER FIELD.