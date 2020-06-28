12785 Westside Village Loop.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom at West side Village at Heart of Windermere !!! - Located in the highly desirable heart of Windermere, Westside Village is only minutes from access to multiple lakes, dining, shopping, and A-rated schools. Westside Village will also have fantastic community amenities including a resort-style pool, clubhouse, and playground. energy-efficient home feature open floor plan.



Entertain in the combination dining/living room or move the party outdoors to the lanai. A first floor den offers the perfect space to work from home.



Publix is 5 minute walk and lake side shopping center , Great School County , close to Disney and Winter Garden Village.



Call/Text Chris 407-437-7133



(RLNE5134154)