656 SE 30th Ter

Amenities
Beautiful single family home in Antillean Isles in the Isles of Oasis. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home newly painted with gorgeous wood floors. Antillean Isles is a quiet well landscaped neighborhood. Isles of Oasis is one of Miami's finest developments with beautiful lakes, fountains, benches, walking and biking trails and a five star resort clubhouse with pool, splash pad and small pool for the kids and an excellent, well equipped workout facility with showers, saunas and lockers. You are 5 minutes to Publix, Suntrust, Robecks Juice Store and Casavana Cuban Cuisine. The Fl Turnpike entrance/exit is 5 minutes from your home. All this yet without the Miami traffic.