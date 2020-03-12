656 SE 30th Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage sauna

Beautiful single family home in Antillean Isles in the Isles of Oasis. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home newly painted with gorgeous wood floors. Antillean Isles is a quiet well landscaped neighborhood. Isles of Oasis is one of Miami's finest developments with beautiful lakes, fountains, benches, walking and biking trails and a five star resort clubhouse with pool, splash pad and small pool for the kids and an excellent, well equipped workout facility with showers, saunas and lockers. You are 5 minutes to Publix, Suntrust, Robecks Juice Store and Casavana Cuban Cuisine. The Fl Turnpike entrance/exit is 5 minutes from your home. All this yet without the Miami traffic.