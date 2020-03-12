All apartments in Homestead
656 SE 30th Ter

656 SE 30th Terrace · (970) 948-7154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Homestead
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Luxury Places
Location

656 SE 30th Terrace, Homestead, FL 33033
Oasis

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$1,845

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Beautiful single family home in Antillean Isles in the Isles of Oasis. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home newly painted with gorgeous wood floors. Antillean Isles is a quiet well landscaped neighborhood. Isles of Oasis is one of Miami's finest developments with beautiful lakes, fountains, benches, walking and biking trails and a five star resort clubhouse with pool, splash pad and small pool for the kids and an excellent, well equipped workout facility with showers, saunas and lockers. You are 5 minutes to Publix, Suntrust, Robecks Juice Store and Casavana Cuban Cuisine. The Fl Turnpike entrance/exit is 5 minutes from your home. All this yet without the Miami traffic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 SE 30th Ter have any available units?
656 SE 30th Ter has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 656 SE 30th Ter have?
Some of 656 SE 30th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 656 SE 30th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
656 SE 30th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 SE 30th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 656 SE 30th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Homestead.
Does 656 SE 30th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 656 SE 30th Ter does offer parking.
Does 656 SE 30th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 656 SE 30th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 SE 30th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 656 SE 30th Ter has a pool.
Does 656 SE 30th Ter have accessible units?
No, 656 SE 30th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 656 SE 30th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 656 SE 30th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 656 SE 30th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 656 SE 30th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
