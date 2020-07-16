2944 NE 2nd Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr gym pool table media room

Make this beautiful, completely remodeled 3 bed 2.5 bath , single family home yours! This open concept house allows for perfect guest entertainment . Cook a delicious meal in the completely renovated kitchen then head upstairs to the billiards table for a game. Located in the secure and highly desirable Aruba at the Oasis this home is minutes away from supermarkets , 24 hour fitness center, shops, movie theater and restaurants . Submit all Offers with the following Copy of valid ID, Last two most recent pay stubs, Credit Report & two Bank statements . TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL JUNE 2020 . THIS UNIT DOES NOT HAVE AN OVEN. OWNER WILL NOT BE PLACING AN OVEN .