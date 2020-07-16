All apartments in Homestead
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:30 PM

2944 NE 2nd Dr

2944 Northeast 2nd Drive · (786) 352-6542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2944 Northeast 2nd Drive, Homestead, FL 33033
Oasis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
24hr gym
pool table
media room
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool table
media room
Make this beautiful, completely remodeled 3 bed 2.5 bath , single family home yours! This open concept house allows for perfect guest entertainment . Cook a delicious meal in the completely renovated kitchen then head upstairs to the billiards table for a game. Located in the secure and highly desirable Aruba at the Oasis this home is minutes away from supermarkets , 24 hour fitness center, shops, movie theater and restaurants . Submit all Offers with the following Copy of valid ID, Last two most recent pay stubs, Credit Report & two Bank statements . TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL JUNE 2020 . THIS UNIT DOES NOT HAVE AN OVEN. OWNER WILL NOT BE PLACING AN OVEN .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2944 NE 2nd Dr have any available units?
2944 NE 2nd Dr has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2944 NE 2nd Dr have?
Some of 2944 NE 2nd Dr's amenities include recently renovated, 24hr gym, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2944 NE 2nd Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2944 NE 2nd Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2944 NE 2nd Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2944 NE 2nd Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Homestead.
Does 2944 NE 2nd Dr offer parking?
No, 2944 NE 2nd Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2944 NE 2nd Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2944 NE 2nd Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2944 NE 2nd Dr have a pool?
No, 2944 NE 2nd Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2944 NE 2nd Dr have accessible units?
No, 2944 NE 2nd Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2944 NE 2nd Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2944 NE 2nd Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2944 NE 2nd Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2944 NE 2nd Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
