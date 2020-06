Amenities

in unit laundry microwave range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

3/2.5 Town Home on the lake in Keys Cove - Property Id: 298580



2 story 3/2.5 unit in Keys Cove on the lake. Gated community with in walking distance of parks, public transportation and Homestead Trolley. Minutes from the Turnpike, Florida Keys, shopping, dinning, schools and much more.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298580

Property Id 298580



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5850358)