Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

WOW! WHAT A GREAT TOWNHOUSE! ENJOY THE 24 HRS SECURITY GUARD AND THE TOP CLASS RESORT FACILITIES IN THIS BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY IN MALIBU. THE VILLAS AT CARMEL INCLUDE A CLUBHOUSE W/ FITNESS CENTER AND POOL. BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS 3 BR, 2.5 BATH UNIT. LAMINATE AND TILE FLOORS. PERFECT LOCATION; NEAR BAPTIST HOSPITAL AND TURNPIKE. EXCELLENT CONDITIONS, WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT. AMPLE PARKING SPACES. READY FOR JULY 1TH 2020