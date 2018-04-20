All apartments in Homestead
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:17 PM

153 SE 33rd Pl

153 Southeast 33rd Place · (888) 534-1116
Location

153 Southeast 33rd Place, Homestead, FL 33033
Baywinds

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit n/a · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
new construction
This home features 3 BR / 2.5 Baths, 1 car garage, 1,650 SQFT located across guest parking, at Fresno, a subdivision of the Vineyards, townhouse features open kitchen, master bathroom has dual sinks and a walk-in shower, back patio fully fenced, a perfect place for entertaining. This is a must see! The Vineyards has many amenities to enjoy, clubhouse, resort style pool, gym, playground and children's water play area. Conveniently located in South Dade just east of the FL Turnpike on Exit 2, minutes from US-1 and Cutler Road. Minutes away from shopping, schools, hospital and more. Very easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 SE 33rd Pl have any available units?
153 SE 33rd Pl has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 153 SE 33rd Pl have?
Some of 153 SE 33rd Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 SE 33rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
153 SE 33rd Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 SE 33rd Pl pet-friendly?
No, 153 SE 33rd Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Homestead.
Does 153 SE 33rd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 153 SE 33rd Pl does offer parking.
Does 153 SE 33rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 153 SE 33rd Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 SE 33rd Pl have a pool?
Yes, 153 SE 33rd Pl has a pool.
Does 153 SE 33rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 153 SE 33rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 153 SE 33rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 SE 33rd Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 153 SE 33rd Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 SE 33rd Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
