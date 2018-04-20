153 SE 33rd Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage guest parking new construction

This home features 3 BR / 2.5 Baths, 1 car garage, 1,650 SQFT located across guest parking, at Fresno, a subdivision of the Vineyards, townhouse features open kitchen, master bathroom has dual sinks and a walk-in shower, back patio fully fenced, a perfect place for entertaining. This is a must see! The Vineyards has many amenities to enjoy, clubhouse, resort style pool, gym, playground and children's water play area. Conveniently located in South Dade just east of the FL Turnpike on Exit 2, minutes from US-1 and Cutler Road. Minutes away from shopping, schools, hospital and more. Very easy to show.