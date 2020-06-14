Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

161 Apartments for rent in Cooper City, FL with gym

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
3951 Northwest 84th Way
3951 Northwest 84th Way, Cooper City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3558 sqft
Northwest 84th Way, Hollywood, FL 33024 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Embassy Lakes
1 Unit Available
10977 LONG BOAT DR
10977 Longboat Drive, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
PRESTIGIOUS EMBASSY COURTS IN COOPER CITY, BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS 3 BED 2.5 BATH & GARAGE.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3990 NW 84th Way
3990 Northwest 84th Way, Cooper City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,675
Beautiful and newly constructed home in Monterra 24 HOURS man-gated community. community with resort like amenities and security. Rated A public Schools in Coopercity and mins to the highways, shopping and all you need around Cooper City.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3067 Tortola Way
3067 Tortola Way, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Long lake view, Side walk, Balconies, Gated community, & Enjoy the Amenity of Monterra, Community Pool & Gym, Prestigious Cooper City school district, Large open kitchen w/ Cooking Island, Granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, 42" wood
Results within 1 mile of Cooper City
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
15 Units Available
Shalimar at Davie
4901 S University Ln, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-style residences with custom finishes and 9-foot ceilings. Lots of community amenities, including a gym, pool and coffee bar. Near I-595 and Florida's Turnpike. Play almost every sport imaginable at nearby Bamford Sports Complex.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
15 Units Available
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,830
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,218
1358 sqft
Contemporary apartments in a massive ranch-style building. Units have air conditioning, carpets and walk-in closets. On-site car wash area, hot tub and pool table. A short drive from Florida's Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
25 Units Available
The Lakes At Pembroke
9900 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in lush, scenic tropical setting. Community amenities include elegant clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pets welcomed with additional fee.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
12 Units Available
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,585
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1267 sqft
Great for commuters with location close to I-95, I-75 and I-595. Units include gourmet kitchens, Kashmir quartz countertops, soaking tubs and lush carpeting. Luxury Mediterranean retreat-style community has clubhouse, pool deck with Jacuzzi, fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
$
Walnut Creek
16 Units Available
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1232 sqft
Ventura Pointe offers brand new apartment living in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with comfort, style, and convenience in mind.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
7970 NW 18th Ct
7970 Northwest 18th Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1483 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath in Walnut Creek Community, equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in kitchen as well as bathrooms. Beautiful Porcelain Tiles through entire house.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pembroke Falls
1 Unit Available
12414 NW 17 ct
12414 NW 17 Ct, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1687 sqft
Like New!!! BEAUTIFUL UNIT with a PRIVATE LOCATION - 3 BEDROOMS WITH 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
1701 NW 96th Ter
1701 Northwest 96th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
720 sqft
Spacious 1 bd|1ba apartment - Property Id: 279444 Beautifully located 1/1 apartment located in the heart of Pembroke Pines, Basketball court, Tennis Court, Gym, 2 pools, Jacuzzi and many other amenities. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
1954 NW 74th Way
1954 Northwest 74th Way, Pembroke Pines, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
Light & bright lake-front beauty featuring updated kitchen with granite & wood, pull-out pantry, SS appliances, high ceilings, neutral tones, crown molding, high-end window treatments, panel doors, tile downstairs, laundry room upstairs with newer

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
3488 Bradenham Lane
3488 Bradenham Lane, Davie, FL
6 Bedrooms
$16,000
7928 sqft
Bradenham Lane, Davie, FL 33328 - 6 BR 7 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
7526 NW 18 DR
7526 Northwest 18th Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
2484 sqft
LOVELY 5/2.5 IN WALNUT CREEK! GATED COMMUNITY INCLUDES FITNESS CENTER, SWIMMING POOL & TODDLER POOL, TENNIS COURTS, PLAYGROUND, AND MEETING/PARTY ROOM. THE HOME IS NEAR GREAT SCHOOLS. Available June 1st

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
6225 Stallion Wy
6225 Stallion Way, Southwest Ranches, FL
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
Beautiful 11,772 sq ft on 3.5 acres in Southwest Ranches House for rent. Amazing privately gate custom estate featuring 6 beds/6baths + 2 half bath, Cinema & private office. Design gourmet kitchen, butters pantry, living room with fireplace and bar.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
12725 S Winners Cir
12725 S Winners Circle, Davie, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,975
Sumptuous Lake Front State Home w one of kind Mediterranean design located in Rock Creek Ranches that offers the peaceful lifestyle that is unique to the township of Davie.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
1400 Saint Charles Pl
1400 Saint Charles Place, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1120 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ONE OF THE FEW UNITS FOR RENT IN THE DESIRABLE HOPA COMPLEX ,LOCATED IN THE HEART OF PEMBROKE LAKES COUNTRY CLUB..CLEAN NEW FLOOR, APPLIANCES, FRESHLY PAINTED.

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
1155 NW 122nd Ter
1155 Northwest 122nd Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
WOW! GORGEOUS 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH UPGRADED KITCHEN W/GRANITE IN FLAMINGO VILLAS! GATED COMMUNITY WITH 2 POOLS, CLUBHOUSE, EXERCISE ROOM, TENNIS & MORE*CLOSE TO HOSPITALS, MALL & MAJOR HIGHWAYS* SEE IT TO APPRECIARE IT! SEE BROKERS REMARKS FOR
Results within 5 miles of Cooper City
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
29 Units Available
St. Tropez Apartments
8000 Cleary Blvd, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1439 sqft
Minutes to I-595, Sawgrass Mills, and the expansive Everglades Wildlife area. Stocked 10-acre fishing lake, outdoor tennis courts, two swimming pools, and a tropical tiki bar.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
$
35 Units Available
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1447 sqft
Mediterranean-style homes located close to downtown Miami and its upscale shopping and entertainment options. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
Walden
3 Units Available
Advenir At Walden Lake
950 NW 214th St, Miami Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1200 sqft
Luxury apartments with central heating and air conditioning, large walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community features a basketball court, pool, hot tub and parking for tenants.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
441 Corridor
12 Units Available
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,172
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
Dania Beach
13 Units Available
Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1445 sqft
Beachfront homes with hardwood floors, private patios, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Furnished, including modern appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Close to Pond Apple Slough Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Cooper City, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cooper City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

