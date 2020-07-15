All apartments in Holiday
Find more places like 5441 CELCUS DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
5441 CELCUS DR
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

5441 CELCUS DR

5441 Celcus Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holiday
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

5441 Celcus Drive, Holiday, FL 34690
Forest Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - HOLIDAY - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH GARAGE CONVERSION IN HOLIDAY FL, ABUNDANCE OF WHITE SHAKER CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN BOTH THE KITCHEN & MAIN BATHROOM ALONG WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS, FENCED IN BACKYARD, QUICK ACCESS TO TO HIGHWAY 19, DINING AND SHOPPING.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $350 - $550 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.
Section 8 Accepted

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com or call 1.(866) 611.3590

(RLNE5886762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5441 CELCUS DR have any available units?
5441 CELCUS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 5441 CELCUS DR have?
Some of 5441 CELCUS DR's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5441 CELCUS DR currently offering any rent specials?
5441 CELCUS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5441 CELCUS DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5441 CELCUS DR is pet friendly.
Does 5441 CELCUS DR offer parking?
Yes, 5441 CELCUS DR offers parking.
Does 5441 CELCUS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5441 CELCUS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5441 CELCUS DR have a pool?
No, 5441 CELCUS DR does not have a pool.
Does 5441 CELCUS DR have accessible units?
No, 5441 CELCUS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5441 CELCUS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5441 CELCUS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5441 CELCUS DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5441 CELCUS DR has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holiday 1 BedroomsHoliday 2 Bedrooms
Holiday Apartments with GaragesHoliday Apartments with Parking
Holiday Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FL
Inverness, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLBardmoor, FLHernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLLake Magdalene, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College