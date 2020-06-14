110 Apartments for rent in Holiday, FL with garage

Apartment List
Holiday apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Crest Ridge Gardens
1 Unit Available
4920 Phoenix Avenue
4920 Phoenix Avenue, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1104 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** Fabulous 3BR 2BA Holiday home is move-in ready with nothing to do but start relaxing! Enjoy the maintenance free landscaping and open floor plan with lots of room to spread out in 1104 sq. ft. of living space.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Crest Ridge Gardens
1 Unit Available
4939 Zodiac Avenue
4939 Zodiac Avenue, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$999
1248 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Holiday, FL is now available.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dixie Gardens
1 Unit Available
2151 Dixie Garden Loop
2151 Dixie Garden Loop, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1024 sqft
2/1 Available Now! - Cute 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home with a 1 car garage. This home will be freshly painted and has beautifully updated flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Orangewood Village
1 Unit Available
4901 AEGEAN AVE
4901 Aegean Avenue, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - HOLIDAY FL - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN HOLIDAY FL, GARAGE CONVERSION, WITH SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BUILT IN SHELVING UNIT IN KITCHEN/DINING AREA, NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Holiday Lake Estates
1 Unit Available
1209 NORMANDY BOULEVARD
1209 Normandy Boulevard, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1144 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE HOME IN THE HOLIDAY LAKE ESTATES COMMUNITY IN HOLIDAY MINUTES FROM TARPON SPRINGS. HOME FEATURES TILE FLOORING THROUGH OUT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SEPARATE DINING ROOM AREA.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Tahitian Homes
1 Unit Available
3851 BEECHWOOD DRIVE
3851 Beechwood Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
948 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE HOME IN HOLIDAY MINUTES FROM TARPON SPRINGS. HOME FEATURES TILE FLOORING THROUGH OUT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SEPARATE DINING ROOM AREA.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Aloha Gardens
1 Unit Available
2531 ALMOND DRIVE
2531 Almond Drive, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1269 sqft
Located in Aloha Gardens, this 3 bedroom has been renovated with: Solid Wood kitchen cabinets, ogee edge counter tops, new appliances, lighting/ceiling fans, and windows. This home has a living room and dining room.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Crest Ridge Gardens
1 Unit Available
1511 LANDAU STREET
1511 Landau Street, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
816 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath HOUSE with a large 1 Car garage for rent! It features neutral paint tones throughout and tile and carpeted floors throughout the home.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Aloha Gardens
1 Unit Available
3436 TRUMAN DRIVE
3436 Truman Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1108 sqft
Open and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage Home(2nd bath in Garage)! This home has a cute front porch perfect to sit outside, relax and enjoy the Florida weather! When you walk into the living room/dining room you will notice the open

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
1330 BASSWOOD DRIVE
1330 Basswood Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1608 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED, 4 bedroom 2 bath home listed price is for a year lease. Seasonal prices vary
Results within 1 mile of Holiday

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1506 HILLVIEW LANE
1506 Hillview Ln, Tarpon Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2158 sqft
This very spacious townhome is neutral & upscale. Plenty of room with 3 BR, 2.5 baths PLUS a bonus room upstairs for an office space, playroom, second family TV room....

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Colonial Manor
1 Unit Available
3625 MONTICELLO ST
3625 Monticello Street, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
Seasonal Rental!! 2/2/1 Holiday - Season rental in Holiday. This home features 2 bedroom and 2 baths with one car garage. Home is centrally located close to US 19. Includes utilities and is fully furnished.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
935 Riverside Ridge Road
935 Riverside Ridge Road, East Lake, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
4470 sqft
Situated in the Riverside neighborhood, this fabulous country estate spans acres of manicured lawns, mature landscaping, meandering paved walkways, a gazebo, and a pond with a fountain all backing up to your own nature preserve.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Beacon Square
1 Unit Available
3503 Oakhurst Dr
3503 Oakhurst Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
992 sqft
Call Kim Bramer at 727-251-8407. Come see this adorable 2 bed 1 bath 1 car garage with a fenced yard. It is light and bright with tile floors throughout. The home also has a family room with lots of windows.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
4312 Westwood Dr
4312 Westwood Drive, Beacon Square, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2022 sqft
Brand new floors just put in! Spacious split floorplan w/living room and dining room combination, updated kitchen with a fridge, stove, and dishwasher, breakfast bar overlooking the family room.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Colonial Hills
1 Unit Available
3525 ODOM DRIVE
3525 Odom Drive, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1128 sqft
Finishing up a Full Custom Remodel. Will be ready for move in July 1st. This house features 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath with a closed-in Air Conditioned BONUS Florida Room (dent/office space) and 1 car garage.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Colonial Manor
1 Unit Available
3619 Monticello St.
3619 Monticello Street, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1004 sqft
3 Bedroom Home For Rent In New Port Richey! - WE HAVE ELECTRONIC LOCKBOXES THAT ALLOW REMOTE SHOWINGS, WITHOUT MEETING AN AGENT FACE TO FACE.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Colonial Manor
1 Unit Available
5103 POLAR DRIVE
5103 Polar Drive, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1094 sqft
Beautiful, cozy home, 2 bedrooms, spacious, stay 1 month or more, includes water, electric, trash. yard maintenance. call for any questions

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
955 Celtic Circle
955 Celtic Circle, Tarpon Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Town House for Rent in Tarpon Springs - Property Id: 238537 Central A/C & Heat (electric) 2 floors: 3 Bedrooms upstairs with Master Bathroom with dual showers and sinks. Guest bathroom on 2nd floor. 1/2 bath on 1st floor. .

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
2154 PARROT FISH DRIVE
2154 Parrot Fish Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1876 sqft
1-STORY, MAINTENANCE-FREE VILLA built in 2013 - Featuring smart design features. DON'T FORGET TO WATCH THE VIDEO WALK-THROUGH.
Results within 5 miles of Holiday
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
15 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
11 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baywood Village
1 Unit Available
63 Gulfwinds Dr
63 Gulfwinds Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2002 sqft
Spacious 3/2 in Boating Community near Innisbrook - Property Id: 275322 Spacious home, with both comfort and luxury, located in Baywood Villagen subdiv. next to Wall Springs State Park, the Pinellas Trail and Innisbrook Golf Resort.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3155 SEVEN SPRINGS BLVD
3155 Seven Springs Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1127 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME - NEW PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME, FULLY RENOVATED GARAGE CONVERSION WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WITH SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER / DRYER
Holiday apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

