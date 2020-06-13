Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:09 PM

112 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Holiday, FL

Finding an apartment in Holiday that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dixie Gardens
1 Unit Available
2151 Dixie Garden Loop
2151 Dixie Garden Loop, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1024 sqft
2/1 Available Now! - Cute 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home with a 1 car garage. This home will be freshly painted and has beautifully updated flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Orangewood Village
1 Unit Available
4901 AEGEAN AVE
4901 Aegean Avenue, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - HOLIDAY FL - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN HOLIDAY FL, GARAGE CONVERSION, WITH SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BUILT IN SHELVING UNIT IN KITCHEN/DINING AREA, NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Holiday Lake Estates
1 Unit Available
1753 Kenilworth Street
1753 Kenilworth Street, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
792 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
5253 Casino Drive
5253 Casino Drive, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1596 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Crest Ridge Gardens
1 Unit Available
4939 Zodiac Avenue
4939 Zodiac Avenue, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$999
1248 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Holiday, FL is now available.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Holiday Lake Villas Condominiums
1 Unit Available
3816 STAYSAIL LANE
3816 Staysail Lane, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1270 sqft
Call to see this lovely upstairs 2 bedroom condo located in Holiday Lakes. A 55 + Senior Community. This spacious second floor condo has a wonderful view of the lake.

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
Aloha Gardens
1 Unit Available
3444 Garfield Drive
3444 Garfield Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This warm and inviting home, features 2 bedrooms PLUS a bonus room, has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19352 US Hwy 19 N 1
19352 US Route 19, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,506
752 sqft
Brand new Clearwater rental -Waterfront community - Property Id: 226425 Brand new luxury waterfront community in Clearwater. Huge 1x1 w/ walk in shower, expansive kitchen. Pool, fitness center and hammock garden overlooking the water.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
4312 Westwood Dr
4312 Westwood Drive, Beacon Square, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2022 sqft
Brand new floors just put in! Spacious split floorplan w/living room and dining room combination, updated kitchen with a fridge, stove, and dishwasher, breakfast bar overlooking the family room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Colonial Manor
1 Unit Available
3631 Connon Dr
3631 Connon Drive, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
816 sqft
This Cute 2bed/1bath home offers open floor plan concept, plenty of cabinet space. Oversize bedrooms and plenty of closet space. Near shops, restaurants, and entertainment.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Colonial Hills
1 Unit Available
3525 ODOM DRIVE
3525 Odom Drive, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1128 sqft
Finishing up a Full Custom Remodel. Will be ready for move in July 1st. This house features 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath with a closed-in Air Conditioned BONUS Florida Room (dent/office space) and 1 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Beacon Square
1 Unit Available
3336 ROCK ROYAL DRIVE
3336 Rock Royal Drive, Beacon Square, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
Cute 4 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home available for rent immediately! It features fresh paint and tile floors throughout the home, NO CARPET! Pets considered w/ approval.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Beacon Hills
1 Unit Available
3814 Linkwood St.
3814 Linkwood Street, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1104 sqft
Like New 3/1/1 in Port Richey - This Home Features a New Kitchen that includes: Granite Countertops, Solid Wood Cabinets and Full Kitchen Appliance Package. Renovated Bathrooms, New Flooring, Freshly Painted Interior.

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
Colonial Hills
1 Unit Available
6201 Hopewell Drive
6201 Hopewell Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1604 sqft
This charming and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:35pm
2 Units Available
Cypress Place
825 Cypress St, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
800 sqft
Resort-style pools, Mediterranean-style architecture and landscaped grounds. Tiled kitchens and baths, large patios and lots of storage. Near schools and shopping. Easy parking near homes.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
896 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Common amenities include boat parking, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool. Tampa International Airport is barely 30 minutes away.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
12 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 09:19pm
Orange Brook
2 Units Available
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$675
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 09:17pm
1 Unit Available
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$874
Ranch-style community located in the center of town and close to State Road 54. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Gleneagles
1 Unit Available
403 OLD MILL POND ROAD
403 Old Mill Pond Road, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2500 sqft
**PRICE REDUCTION AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!! There is nothing like this community anywhere in north Pinellas, and certainly not 2500 sq ft of living area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3155 SEVEN SPRINGS BLVD
3155 Seven Springs Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1127 sqft
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME - NEW PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME, FULLY RENOVATED GARAGE CONVERSION WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WITH SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER / DRYER

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Flor-a-mar
1 Unit Available
5521 Westshore Dr
5521 Westshore Drive, Pasco County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
4090 sqft
ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL SUNSETS! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. BEAUTIFUL 5 Bedrooms +Bonus room, 5 Bath, 3 car garage +circular driveway,three story pool home nestled in the heart of Gulf Harbors w/in New Port Richey.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hillandale
1 Unit Available
6436 TRALEE AVE
6436 Tralee Avenue, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1056 sqft
COZY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME - NEW PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME, RENOVATED WITH TILE & LAMINATE FLOORING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS AND OVERSIZED UTILITY ROOM FOR ADDED STORAGE.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Holiday, FL

Finding an apartment in Holiday that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

