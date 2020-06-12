/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:36 AM
141 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Holiday, FL
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dixie Gardens
1 Unit Available
2151 Dixie Garden Loop
2151 Dixie Garden Loop, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1024 sqft
2/1 Available Now! - Cute 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home with a 1 car garage. This home will be freshly painted and has beautifully updated flooring.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Holiday Lake Estates
1 Unit Available
1209 NORMANDY BOULEVARD
1209 Normandy Boulevard, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1144 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE HOME IN THE HOLIDAY LAKE ESTATES COMMUNITY IN HOLIDAY MINUTES FROM TARPON SPRINGS. HOME FEATURES TILE FLOORING THROUGH OUT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SEPARATE DINING ROOM AREA.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Holiday Lake Villas Condominiums
1 Unit Available
3816 STAYSAIL LANE
3816 Staysail Lane, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1270 sqft
Call to see this lovely upstairs 2 bedroom condo located in Holiday Lakes. A 55 + Senior Community. This spacious second floor condo has a wonderful view of the lake.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:46pm
Holiday Lake Estates
1 Unit Available
1753 Kenilworth Street
1753 Kenilworth Street, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
792 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:46pm
Crest Ridge Gardens
1 Unit Available
4939 Zodiac Avenue
4939 Zodiac Avenue, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$999
1248 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Holiday, FL is now available.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Tahitian Gardens Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE
4337 Tahitian Gardens Circle, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
768 sqft
CORNER UNIT, NOW AVAILABLE! Furnished 2-bedroom, bath and a half condo in Tahitian Gardens an active 55+ community. Private corner, end unit features large floor to ceiling windows overlooking the front patio.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Tahitian Homes
1 Unit Available
3851 BEECHWOOD DRIVE
3851 Beechwood Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
948 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE HOME IN HOLIDAY MINUTES FROM TARPON SPRINGS. HOME FEATURES TILE FLOORING THROUGH OUT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SEPARATE DINING ROOM AREA.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Crest Ridge Gardens
1 Unit Available
1511 LANDAU STREET
1511 Landau Street, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
816 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath HOUSE with a large 1 Car garage for rent! It features neutral paint tones throughout and tile and carpeted floors throughout the home.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Dodge City
1 Unit Available
5517 OCEANIC ROAD
5517 Oceanic Road, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1800 sqft
Ready For Move In, recently renovated unit freshly painted, newly installed tiles. Bright, welcoming BEAUTIFUL 1 BED 1 BATH VILLA, GOOD SIZED KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINET SPACE. NEAR SHOPPING CENTERS, RESTAURANTS, AND MUCH MORE.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Aloha Gardens
1 Unit Available
3436 TRUMAN DRIVE
3436 Truman Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1108 sqft
Open and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage Home(2nd bath in Garage)! This home has a cute front porch perfect to sit outside, relax and enjoy the Florida weather! When you walk into the living room/dining room you will notice the open
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Tahitian Gardens Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4313 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE
4313 Tahitian Gardens Circle, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
825 sqft
Nice and bright Villa, Resort living, two-bedroom with one and a half bathrooms in Tahitian Gardens, new paint, new laminate floors, new washer and dryer inside the unit. A well maintained 55+ resort-like community. Heated swimming pool, clubhouse.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
1330 BASSWOOD DRIVE
1330 Basswood Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1608 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED, 4 bedroom 2 bath home listed price is for a year lease. Seasonal prices vary
1 of 16
Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
Aloha Gardens
1 Unit Available
3444 Garfield Drive
3444 Garfield Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1668 sqft
This warm and inviting home, features 2 bedrooms PLUS a bonus room, has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Holiday
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4439 Pelorus Drive
4439 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1144 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO, AVAILABLE SOON! - FULLY FURNISHED CONDO in a BEAUTIFUL 55+ community with 2 bedroom & 2 baths.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Colonial Manor
1 Unit Available
3625 MONTICELLO ST
3625 Monticello Street, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
Seasonal Rental!! 2/2/1 Holiday - Season rental in Holiday. This home features 2 bedroom and 2 baths with one car garage. Home is centrally located close to US 19. Includes utilities and is fully furnished.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Colonial Hills
1 Unit Available
3525 ODOM DRIVE
3525 Odom Drive, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1128 sqft
Finishing up a Full Custom Remodel. Will be ready for move in July 1st. This house features 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath with a closed-in Air Conditioned BONUS Florida Room (dent/office space) and 1 car garage.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Beacon Square
1 Unit Available
3503 Oakhurst Dr
3503 Oakhurst Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
992 sqft
Call Kim Bramer at 727-251-8407. Come see this adorable 2 bed 1 bath 1 car garage with a fenced yard. It is light and bright with tile floors throughout. The home also has a family room with lots of windows.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Colonial Manor
1 Unit Available
3631 Connon Dr
3631 Connon Drive, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
816 sqft
This Cute 2bed/1bath home offers open floor plan concept, plenty of cabinet space. Oversize bedrooms and plenty of closet space. Near shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Beacon Square
1 Unit Available
3453 ROCK ROYAL DRIVE
3453 Rock Royal Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1056 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS PET FREE 2 BED ROOM, 2 FULL BATH, FLORIDA ROOM, BONUS ROOM WITH SCREEN DOOR. NEWER IN WALL OVEN, STOVE TOP. EXTRA WIDE ONE CAR GARAGE. NEWER VANITY IN THE HALL BATH WITH BUILT IN CLOTHES HAMPER. VERTICAL BLINDS THROUGH OUT.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Colonial Manor
1 Unit Available
5103 POLAR DRIVE
5103 Polar Drive, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1094 sqft
Beautiful, cozy home, 2 bedrooms, spacious, stay 1 month or more, includes water, electric, trash. yard maintenance. call for any questions
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
1 Unit Available
3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY
3839 Lighthouse Way, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
You're sure to enjoy the amazing pond view from your 3 season porch. This FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is in the desirable 55+ waterfront community of Beacon Lakes.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4430 PELORUS DRIVE
4430 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1144 sqft
Immaculate Updated Fully Furnished 2nd Floor Condo in 55+ Gated Beacon Lakes Community in New Port Richey. Freshly painted with newer carpet throughout and tile in Bathroom and Kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Holiday
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
2 Units Available
Cypress Place
825 Cypress St, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
800 sqft
Resort-style pools, Mediterranean-style architecture and landscaped grounds. Tiled kitchens and baths, large patios and lots of storage. Near schools and shopping. Easy parking near homes.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
16 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
