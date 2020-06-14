/
1 bedroom apartments
36 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Holiday, FL
Dodge City
5637 Cheyenne Dr.
5637 Cheyenne Drive, Holiday, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
528 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo For Rent Holiday FL! - Come see this 1 bed, 1 bath end unit condo for rent in Holiday FL.
19352 US Hwy 19 N 1
19352 US Route 19, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,506
752 sqft
Brand new Clearwater rental -Waterfront community - Property Id: 226425 Brand new luxury waterfront community in Clearwater. Huge 1x1 w/ walk in shower, expansive kitchen. Pool, fitness center and hammock garden overlooking the water.
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
713 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Common amenities include boat parking, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool. Tampa International Airport is barely 30 minutes away.
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
850 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
47 W Tarpon Ave Unit 1
47 West Tarpon Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
546 sqft
Lovely 1/1 in downtown Tarpon Springs - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. One bedroom, one bath, located on the 1st floor of a vintage building, right on the main street in downtown Tarpon Springs.
Cove Springs
4805 Alt. 19, #312
4805 Alt 19, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
- Great 1BR/1BA condo in Palm Harbor - Nicely maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Palm Harbor. Spacious rooms, screened porch, stainless appliances. Close to restaurants and shopping.
4515 Marine Parkway
4515 Marine Parkway, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$776
816 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1347099 All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged.
Massachusetts Heights
6902 FOREST AVENUE
6902 Forest Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
1 Bedroom
$775
420 sqft
Newly remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bath apt. Large bedroom with spacious living space and separate kitchen. Apt has a shared patio on back of apt with yard and a patio on front. Parking space for 2 cars.
1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE
1250 S Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
565 sqft
This 55+, unfurnished 1 bedroom/1 bath first floor condo has been updated. Gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Tile flooring in living/dining area and laminate wood flooring in the bedroom.
Town of New Port Richey
6023 FLORIDA AVENUE
6023 Florida Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
678 sqft
Cute & cozy cottage in the heart of downtown New Port Richey. The bright yellow paint scheme calls your attention to this clean & simple charming property.
Beacon Square
4231 SHELDON PLACE
4231 Sheldon Place, Beacon Square, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
624 sqft
Nicely maintained one bedroom, one bath condo featuring TILE throughout - NO CARPET! The living room is bright & spacious with a separate dining area.
5242 Opal Lane
5242 Opal Lane, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
724 sqft
This ground floor condo located in the heart of The beautiful Gulf Harbors community. Great area for work and play.
328 MARINER DRIVE
328 Mariner Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1000 sqft
Beautiful Tarpon Springs!! Live the Florida Dream in this Beautiful Waterfront Community of Tarpon Springs!! Everything You Need!! Everything included!! Turn key Ready!! 1 Bedroom 2 bath Condo on Second Floor in Mariner Village!! Spacious, Light and
5154 Turquoise Lane #206
5154 Turquoise Ln, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
714 sqft
1/1 2nd Floor Wak Up Condo in Harbor Villas! $800/mo. No Pets. Available 7/15 - AVAILABLE JULY 15th! Newly redone second-floor condo with fresh paint, new AC, new ceiling fans and light fixtures. Light and open atmosphere with courtyard views.
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
600 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
794 sqft
Located in Tampa's stylish Westchase neighborhood, near shopping, dining and many of the city's high tech companies. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with high-end finishes like granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,072
764 sqft
Located alongside a beautiful nature preserve, these apartments are also only minutes away from entertainment, dining and shopping. Units are available in varying floor plans, offering in-house laundry and private balconies.
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
819 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
The Boot Ranch
1350 Seagate Dr, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
736 sqft
This community is in the Palm Harbor area and just moments from shopping at The Shoppes of Boot Ranch. Various amenities include garage parking, onsite laundry, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments have walk-in closets.
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
903 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
818 sqft
Comfortable apartment complex with a resort-style pool and jacuzzi, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature updated kitchens and bathrooms, private patios and extra storage.
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
894 sqft
Contemporary apartments with breakfast bars and large walk-in closets. Amenities include a coffee bar, internet cafe, game room and swimming pool. Convenient location near shopping and dining.
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl, Port Richey, FL
1 Bedroom
$745
Near SR-54 and Gulf Coast beaches. Garden-style community near the parks and trails. Pet-friendly community. Gym provided. Modern interiors with new appliances and extra storage. Spacious interiors.
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,234
770 sqft
Volaris Starkey RanchWhere Tranquility and Convenience exceed value!
