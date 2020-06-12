/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:23 AM
109 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Holiday, FL
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Holiday Lake Estates
1 Unit Available
1209 NORMANDY BOULEVARD
1209 Normandy Boulevard, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1144 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE HOME IN THE HOLIDAY LAKE ESTATES COMMUNITY IN HOLIDAY MINUTES FROM TARPON SPRINGS. HOME FEATURES TILE FLOORING THROUGH OUT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SEPARATE DINING ROOM AREA.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Holiday Lake Villas Condominiums
1 Unit Available
3816 STAYSAIL LANE
3816 Staysail Lane, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1270 sqft
Call to see this lovely upstairs 2 bedroom condo located in Holiday Lakes. A 55 + Senior Community. This spacious second floor condo has a wonderful view of the lake.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Tahitian Gardens Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4337 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE
4337 Tahitian Gardens Circle, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
768 sqft
CORNER UNIT, NOW AVAILABLE! Furnished 2-bedroom, bath and a half condo in Tahitian Gardens an active 55+ community. Private corner, end unit features large floor to ceiling windows overlooking the front patio.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Tahitian Homes
1 Unit Available
3851 BEECHWOOD DRIVE
3851 Beechwood Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
948 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR GARAGE HOME IN HOLIDAY MINUTES FROM TARPON SPRINGS. HOME FEATURES TILE FLOORING THROUGH OUT, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, SEPARATE DINING ROOM AREA.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Aloha Gardens
1 Unit Available
3436 TRUMAN DRIVE
3436 Truman Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1108 sqft
Open and spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage Home(2nd bath in Garage)! This home has a cute front porch perfect to sit outside, relax and enjoy the Florida weather! When you walk into the living room/dining room you will notice the open
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Tahitian Gardens Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4313 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE
4313 Tahitian Gardens Circle, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
825 sqft
Nice and bright Villa, Resort living, two-bedroom with one and a half bathrooms in Tahitian Gardens, new paint, new laminate floors, new washer and dryer inside the unit. A well maintained 55+ resort-like community. Heated swimming pool, clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
1330 BASSWOOD DRIVE
1330 Basswood Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1608 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED, 4 bedroom 2 bath home listed price is for a year lease. Seasonal prices vary
Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
Aloha Gardens
1 Unit Available
3444 Garfield Drive
3444 Garfield Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1668 sqft
This warm and inviting home, features 2 bedrooms PLUS a bonus room, has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Colonial Hills
1 Unit Available
3525 ODOM DRIVE
3525 Odom Drive, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1128 sqft
Finishing up a Full Custom Remodel. Will be ready for move in July 1st. This house features 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath with a closed-in Air Conditioned BONUS Florida Room (dent/office space) and 1 car garage.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4439 Pelorus Drive
4439 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1144 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO, AVAILABLE SOON! - FULLY FURNISHED CONDO in a BEAUTIFUL 55+ community with 2 bedroom & 2 baths.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
La Villa Gardens
1 Unit Available
3411 Paloma Dr.
3411 Paloma Drive, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1388 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Holiday Home - You are viewing a beautifully maintained home that boasts an open floorplan, tile and laminate throughout, renovated bathrooms, washer/dryer hookups, and a screened in lanai.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Colonial Manor
1 Unit Available
3625 MONTICELLO ST
3625 Monticello Street, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
Seasonal Rental!! 2/2/1 Holiday - Season rental in Holiday. This home features 2 bedroom and 2 baths with one car garage. Home is centrally located close to US 19. Includes utilities and is fully furnished.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Beacon Square
1 Unit Available
3453 ROCK ROYAL DRIVE
3453 Rock Royal Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1056 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS PET FREE 2 BED ROOM, 2 FULL BATH, FLORIDA ROOM, BONUS ROOM WITH SCREEN DOOR. NEWER IN WALL OVEN, STOVE TOP. EXTRA WIDE ONE CAR GARAGE. NEWER VANITY IN THE HALL BATH WITH BUILT IN CLOTHES HAMPER. VERTICAL BLINDS THROUGH OUT.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Colonial Manor
1 Unit Available
5103 POLAR DRIVE
5103 Polar Drive, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1094 sqft
Beautiful, cozy home, 2 bedrooms, spacious, stay 1 month or more, includes water, electric, trash. yard maintenance. call for any questions
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
1 Unit Available
3839 LIGHTHOUSE WAY
3839 Lighthouse Way, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
You're sure to enjoy the amazing pond view from your 3 season porch. This FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is in the desirable 55+ waterfront community of Beacon Lakes.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Beacon Lakes Condominiums
1 Unit Available
4430 PELORUS DRIVE
4430 Pelorus Drive, Beacon Square, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1144 sqft
Immaculate Updated Fully Furnished 2nd Floor Condo in 55+ Gated Beacon Lakes Community in New Port Richey. Freshly painted with newer carpet throughout and tile in Bathroom and Kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Holiday
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
16 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
896 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Common amenities include boat parking, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool. Tampa International Airport is barely 30 minutes away.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
10 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1071 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9026 Severn Ln
9026 Severn Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1476 sqft
Call Laura Wiegman for more info at 727-809-2254. Available January-April 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Jasmine Hills
1 Unit Available
6615 Crossbow Ln
6615 Crossbow Lane, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1082 sqft
Call Ken Welch at 727-642-5860 for more information. This adorable two-bedroom two bath home offers spacious bedrooms, a large dining/living area room with a pass-through window from the kitchen. There is a tiled lanai off the living room.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1250 S PINELLAS AVENUE
1250 S Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
871 sqft
Call to see this spacious corner unit. Lots of natural light. Beautiful new flooring and fresh paint. Ceiling fans in each room and a relaxing screened patio across from the heated pool. 2 bedrooms with plenty of space for king size bed.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6553 Circle Blvd, 302 3
6553 Circle Blvd, New Port Richey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1215 sqft
Lakefront Penthouse apartment-Brand new - Property Id: 283483 Brand new luxury boutique apartment in downtown New Port Richey. One of a kind penthouse overlooking the lake and sunsets! 2x2 with a spiral staircase leading up to a den.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village
1 Unit Available
1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02
1236 Pine Ridge Circle West, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1040 sqft
Beautiful Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath second-floor condo FL! - Beautiful Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath second-floor condo. Inside washer and dryer, and screened-in lanai with a view of private wooded conservation. Exterior storage closet.
