Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:32 AM
98 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Holiday, FL
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Orangewood Village
2527 CHANCERY DR
2527 Chancery Drive, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1119 sqft
SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME - HOLIDAY FL - SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM, NEWLY RENOVATED HOME, KITCHEN & BATHS ALL WITH WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WHICH HAVE SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND AN EAT IN KITCHEN, TILE THROUGHOUT THE
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Holiday Lake Villas Condominiums
3816 Staysail Ln
3816 Staysail Lane, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1270 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard at 813-514-5222 BACK ON THE MARKET to see this 55+ communities lovely upstairs 2 bedroom condo located in Holiday Lakes. A 55 + Senior Community. This spacious second floor condo has a wonderful view of the lake.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
Holiday Lake Estates
1306 VIKING DRIVE
1306 Viking Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1136 sqft
Lovely 2 bed 2 bath home with garage in sought after Holiday Lakes community. Bonus room would make a great office. Bring your dog to let them run in the fenced back yard. Close to Tarpon Springs sponge docks and Fred Howard Park, and Sunset Beach.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Orangewood Village
4901 AEGEAN AVE
4901 Aegean Avenue, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - HOLIDAY FL - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN HOLIDAY FL, GARAGE, WITH SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BUILT IN SHELVING UNIT IN KITCHEN/DINING AREA, NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crest Ridge Gardens
4818 Phoenix Ave
4818 Phoenix Avenue, Holiday, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1884 sqft
4818 Phoenix Ave Available 08/01/20 4/2 in Holiday - This unique home features Large Bedrooms, Renovated Kitchen that includes Granite Countertops and Solid Wood Cabinets. In law Suite Featuring, Living Room, Bedroom and Bath.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Aloha Gardens
2531 Almond Dr
2531 Almond Drive, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1269 sqft
Located in Aloha Gardens, this 3 bedroom has been renovated with: Solid Wood kitchen cabinets, ogee edge counter tops, new appliances, lighting/ceiling fans, and windows. This home has a living room and dining room.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
5441 CELCUS DR
5441 Celcus Drive, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1388 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - HOLIDAY - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH GARAGE CONVERSION IN HOLIDAY FL, ABUNDANCE OF WHITE SHAKER CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN BOTH THE KITCHEN & MAIN BATHROOM ALONG WITH
1 of 16
Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
Aloha Gardens
3444 Garfield Drive
3444 Garfield Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This warm and inviting home, features 2 bedrooms PLUS a bonus room, has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Holiday
1 of 28
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hills
3814 Linkwood St.
3814 Linkwood Street, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1104 sqft
Like New 3/1/1 in Port Richey - This Home Features a New Kitchen that includes: Granite Countertops, Solid Wood Cabinets and Full Kitchen Appliance Package. Renovated Bathrooms, New Flooring, Freshly Painted Interior.
1 of 16
Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
Colonial Hills
6201 Hopewell Drive
6201 Hopewell Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1604 sqft
This charming and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
19352 US Hwy 19 N 1
19352 US Route 19, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
752 sqft
New waterfront community-partial water view - Property Id: 234825 Brand new luxury waterfront community in Clearwater. First floor overlooking pond, mangrooves and partial water. Pool, fitness center and hammock garden overlooking the water.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Colonial Hills
3633 Woodcock Drive
3633 Woodcock Drive, Elfers, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1128 sqft
TENANT IN HOME DO NOT DISTURB Address: 3633 Woodcock Drive New Port Richey, FL 34652 Tile 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath Kitchen Dinning Room Living Room Fenced Yard 1 Garage WD Hook up Application Fee $50.00 (anyone over 18) Rent $1200.
Results within 5 miles of Holiday
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
200 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1309 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom homes with designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Common amenities include boat parking, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool. Tampa International Airport is barely 30 minutes away.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
10 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,238
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Cypress Place
825 Cypress St, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
800 sqft
Resort-style pools, Mediterranean-style architecture and landscaped grounds. Tiled kitchens and baths, large patios and lots of storage. Near schools and shopping. Easy parking near homes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:02pm
4 Units Available
Orange Brook
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$634
1 Bedroom
$779
2 Bedrooms
$899
Located close to schools, dining and shopping. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with w/d hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 08:59pm
2 Units Available
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter, New Port Richey, FL
Studio
$649
1 Bedroom
$745
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Ranch-style community located in the center of town and close to State Road 54. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Uni Ville
4515 Poole Street
4515 Poole Street, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1024 sqft
4515 Poole Street Available 08/01/20 Newly Refreshed 3/1/1 in New Port Richey - This Home Features a New Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Solid Wood Cabinets. New Baths, New Flooring, Freshly Painted Inside and Out. Backyard is Fenced.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
422 Appaloosa Rd
422 Appaloosa Road, East Lake, FL
7 Bedrooms
$6,500
4977 sqft
Huge acreage home 7/4 on Keystone Rd. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous, 7 bedroom 4 bathroom home for rent on 2.5 acre, gated lot in the peaceful, desired equestrian community of Keystone Ranchettes.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5432 Cheri Ct. Unit 106
5432 Cheri Court, Elfers, FL
Studio
$795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Efficiency in New Port Richey - Rent INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES (ELECTRICITY INCLUDED) - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
5949 Chicory Ct, New Port
5949 Chicory Court, New Port Richey East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1350 sqft
The house is in the old part of the city, 5 minutes walk, from the turn to Main Street. This part of the city was built 1984. If you want something new, something modern then you should look elsewhere. Nice outdoors space, the comfy beds.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Virginia City
4209 Mesa Dr
4209 Mesa Drive, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1170 sqft
HURRY, move-in by July 15th and receive September rent for Free! Beautiful and roomy 3BR 2BA home features an open floor plan of living and dining rooms.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Silver Oaks Hills
5023 THAMES DR
5023 Thames Place, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1227 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NEW PORT RICHEY - ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN NEW PORT RICHEY, MAHOGANY SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOP, DOUBLE SINK VANITY GRANITE COUNTERTOP WITH WITH SHAKER CABINET IN
