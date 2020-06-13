/
3 bedroom apartments
120 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Holiday, FL
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
5253 Casino Drive
5253 Casino Drive, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1596 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Crest Ridge Gardens
1 Unit Available
4920 Phoenix Avenue
4920 Phoenix Avenue, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1104 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** Fabulous 3BR 2BA Holiday home is move-in ready with nothing to do but start relaxing! Enjoy the maintenance free landscaping and open floor plan with lots of room to spread out in 1104 sq. ft. of living space.
Orangewood Village
1 Unit Available
4653 Darlington Road
4653 Darlington Road, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1292 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now**** Updated 3BR 2BA Holiday home features ceramic tile flooring, an open floor plan and a converted third bedroom. Enjoy an easy commute to Tampa, Clearwater and Suncoast Parkway. Deposit determined by credit score.
Orangewood Village
1 Unit Available
4901 AEGEAN AVE
4901 Aegean Avenue, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - HOLIDAY FL - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN HOLIDAY FL, GARAGE CONVERSION, WITH SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BUILT IN SHELVING UNIT IN KITCHEN/DINING AREA, NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING
Aloha Gardens
1 Unit Available
2531 ALMOND DRIVE
2531 Almond Drive, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1269 sqft
Located in Aloha Gardens, this 3 bedroom has been renovated with: Solid Wood kitchen cabinets, ogee edge counter tops, new appliances, lighting/ceiling fans, and windows. This home has a living room and dining room.
Forest Hills East
1 Unit Available
2142 SUGARBUSH DRIVE
2142 Sugarbush Drive, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1560 sqft
This 3/2/1 Waterfront Oasis comes fully FURNISHED and totally REMODELED from top to bottom.
Results within 1 mile of Holiday
1 Unit Available
935 Riverside Ridge Road
935 Riverside Ridge Road, East Lake, FL
Situated in the Riverside neighborhood, this fabulous country estate spans acres of manicured lawns, mature landscaping, meandering paved walkways, a gazebo, and a pond with a fountain all backing up to your own nature preserve.
Westwood
1 Unit Available
4312 Westwood Dr
4312 Westwood Drive, Beacon Square, FL
Brand new floors just put in! Spacious split floorplan w/living room and dining room combination, updated kitchen with a fridge, stove, and dishwasher, breakfast bar overlooking the family room.
Key Vista
1 Unit Available
2902 PUNTA PALMA COURT
2902 Punta Palma Court, Key Vista, FL
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED POND FRONT HOME IN HOLIDAYS BEST COMMUNITY OF KEY VISTA. THIS COMMUNITY IS VERY CLOSE TO THE GULF BUT DOES NOT REQUIRE FLOOD INSURANCE.
1 Unit Available
2048 BARRACUDA COURT
2048 Barracuda Court, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1876 sqft
Gorgeous, upgraded villa available for immediate occupancy. Built in 2013, this villa has many tasteful upgrades! Open, bright, light, and airy! Enter the foyer to beautiful tiled entryway.
Colonial Manor
1 Unit Available
3619 Monticello St.
3619 Monticello Street, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1004 sqft
3 Bedroom Home For Rent In New Port Richey! - WE HAVE ELECTRONIC LOCKBOXES THAT ALLOW REMOTE SHOWINGS, WITHOUT MEETING AN AGENT FACE TO FACE.
Beacon Square
1 Unit Available
3336 ROCK ROYAL DRIVE
3336 Rock Royal Drive, Beacon Square, FL
Cute 4 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home available for rent immediately! It features fresh paint and tile floors throughout the home, NO CARPET! Pets considered w/ approval.
Beacon Hills
1 Unit Available
3814 Linkwood St.
3814 Linkwood Street, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1104 sqft
Like New 3/1/1 in Port Richey - This Home Features a New Kitchen that includes: Granite Countertops, Solid Wood Cabinets and Full Kitchen Appliance Package. Renovated Bathrooms, New Flooring, Freshly Painted Interior.
Beacon Square
1 Unit Available
3612 Kingsbury Dr.
3612 Kingsbury Drive, Beacon Square, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1078 sqft
Refreshed 3/1/1 In Holiday - This Home Features a New Kitchen that includes Granite Countertops and Solid Wood Cabinets, updated Bathrooms, new flooring and freshly painted interior. Enjoy your fenced backyard.
1 Unit Available
955 Celtic Circle
955 Celtic Circle, Tarpon Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Town House for Rent in Tarpon Springs - Property Id: 238537 Central A/C & Heat (electric) 2 floors: 3 Bedrooms upstairs with Master Bathroom with dual showers and sinks. Guest bathroom on 2nd floor. 1/2 bath on 1st floor. .
1 Unit Available
2154 PARROT FISH DRIVE
2154 Parrot Fish Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1876 sqft
1-STORY, MAINTENANCE-FREE VILLA built in 2013 - Featuring smart design features. DON'T FORGET TO WATCH THE VIDEO WALK-THROUGH.
Colonial Hills
1 Unit Available
6201 Hopewell Drive
6201 Hopewell Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1604 sqft
This charming and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Holiday
12 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
1 Unit Available
7103 Wentworth Way
7103 Wentworth Way, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1575 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
4153 Woodtrail Boulevard
4153 Woodtrail Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1508 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
8309 Night Owl Court
8309 Night Owl Court, Pasco County, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Woodridge Estates
1 Unit Available
7309 Ashmore Drive
7309 Ashmore Drive, New Port Richey, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1268 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.
Town of New Port Richey
1 Unit Available
6200 Central Avenue
6200 Central Avenue, New Port Richey, FL
Reduced! *** Available Now*** Charming, 4BR 2BA New Port Richey ranch home has it all including a private fenced yard with a patio great for outdoor entertaining, a fully applianced sunny kitchen with ceramic tile floors throughout for easy
Virginia City
1 Unit Available
4209 Mesa Drive
4209 Mesa Drive, Elfers, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1170 sqft
Reduced! HURRY Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in before July 1st to get September free. Beautiful and roomy 3BR 2BA 1170 sqft home!! Nice bath updates and features include an open floor plan and tile flooring.
