2117 CALUSA TRAIL
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:10 AM

2117 CALUSA TRAIL

2117 Calusa Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2117 Calusa Trail, Holiday, FL 34690

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit of a Triplex located in Holiday. All tile floors, updated kitchen and bath. One car carport attached. Tenant to pay $50 per month for water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 CALUSA TRAIL have any available units?
2117 CALUSA TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 2117 CALUSA TRAIL have?
Some of 2117 CALUSA TRAIL's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 CALUSA TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
2117 CALUSA TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 CALUSA TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 2117 CALUSA TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 2117 CALUSA TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 2117 CALUSA TRAIL offers parking.
Does 2117 CALUSA TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 CALUSA TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 CALUSA TRAIL have a pool?
No, 2117 CALUSA TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 2117 CALUSA TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 2117 CALUSA TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 CALUSA TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
No, 2117 CALUSA TRAIL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2117 CALUSA TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 2117 CALUSA TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.

