Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Holiday
Find more places like 2117 CALUSA TRAIL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
2117 CALUSA TRAIL
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:10 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2117 CALUSA TRAIL
2117 Calusa Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holiday
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2117 Calusa Trail, Holiday, FL 34690
Amenities
carport
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit of a Triplex located in Holiday. All tile floors, updated kitchen and bath. One car carport attached. Tenant to pay $50 per month for water.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2117 CALUSA TRAIL have any available units?
2117 CALUSA TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Holiday, FL
.
What amenities does 2117 CALUSA TRAIL have?
Some of 2117 CALUSA TRAIL's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2117 CALUSA TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
2117 CALUSA TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 CALUSA TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 2117 CALUSA TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Holiday
.
Does 2117 CALUSA TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 2117 CALUSA TRAIL offers parking.
Does 2117 CALUSA TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 CALUSA TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 CALUSA TRAIL have a pool?
No, 2117 CALUSA TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 2117 CALUSA TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 2117 CALUSA TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 CALUSA TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
No, 2117 CALUSA TRAIL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2117 CALUSA TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 2117 CALUSA TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Holiday 1 Bedrooms
Holiday 2 Bedrooms
Holiday 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Holiday Apartments with Parking
Holiday Furnished Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Meadow Oaks, FL
Belleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FL
Progress Village, FL
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
Beacon Square, FL
Keystone, FL
Tierra Verde, FL
Madeira Beach, FL
Sun City Center, FL
West Lealman, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College