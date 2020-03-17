Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Holiday
Find more places like 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
1336 EXCALIBUR STREET
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:57 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1336 EXCALIBUR STREET
1336 Excalibur Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holiday
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1336 Excalibur Street, Holiday, FL 34690
Crest Ridge Gardens
Amenities
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 3/1-1.5 house conveniently located and with easy access to US Hwy 19. Freshly painted, new appliances, many upgrades just completed. Ready for move-in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET have any available units?
1336 EXCALIBUR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Holiday, FL
.
What amenities does 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET have?
Some of 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET's amenities include recently renovated, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1336 EXCALIBUR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Holiday
.
Does 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET offer parking?
No, 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET have a pool?
No, 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET have accessible units?
No, 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Holiday 1 Bedrooms
Holiday 2 Bedrooms
Holiday 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Holiday Apartments with Parking
Holiday Furnished Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Meadow Oaks, FL
Belleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FL
Progress Village, FL
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
Beacon Square, FL
Keystone, FL
Tierra Verde, FL
Madeira Beach, FL
Sun City Center, FL
West Lealman, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College