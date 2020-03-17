All apartments in Holiday
Find more places like 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
1336 EXCALIBUR STREET
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:57 AM

1336 EXCALIBUR STREET

1336 Excalibur Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holiday
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1336 Excalibur Street, Holiday, FL 34690
Crest Ridge Gardens

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 3/1-1.5 house conveniently located and with easy access to US Hwy 19. Freshly painted, new appliances, many upgrades just completed. Ready for move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET have any available units?
1336 EXCALIBUR STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET have?
Some of 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET's amenities include recently renovated, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1336 EXCALIBUR STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET offer parking?
No, 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET have a pool?
No, 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET have accessible units?
No, 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1336 EXCALIBUR STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holiday 1 BedroomsHoliday 2 Bedrooms
Holiday 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHoliday Apartments with Parking
Holiday Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College