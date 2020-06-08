729 NE 6th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

Adorable 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment with Washer/Dryer in unit! Oversized Ceramic Tile flooring throughout. Bedroom has 2 closets. Impact windows throughout. Gated entry. Brick paver driveway for 2 cars. Corner unit with extra windows. Mini-split air-conditioning system in living room area and newer wall unit a/c in bedroom. Nice bath with combination shower and tub. East of US1. Close to Gulfstream Park, restaurants, grocery stores, Hollywood Circle and so much more! This is a must see. No sign on the property.