Hallandale Beach, FL
729 NE 6th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:32 AM

729 NE 6th St

729 Northeast 6th Street · (954) 895-8195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

729 Northeast 6th Street, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Atlantic Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit W · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Adorable 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment with Washer/Dryer in unit! Oversized Ceramic Tile flooring throughout. Bedroom has 2 closets. Impact windows throughout. Gated entry. Brick paver driveway for 2 cars. Corner unit with extra windows. Mini-split air-conditioning system in living room area and newer wall unit a/c in bedroom. Nice bath with combination shower and tub. East of US1. Close to Gulfstream Park, restaurants, grocery stores, Hollywood Circle and so much more! This is a must see. No sign on the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 NE 6th St have any available units?
729 NE 6th St has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 729 NE 6th St have?
Some of 729 NE 6th St's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 NE 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
729 NE 6th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 NE 6th St pet-friendly?
No, 729 NE 6th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hallandale Beach.
Does 729 NE 6th St offer parking?
No, 729 NE 6th St does not offer parking.
Does 729 NE 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 729 NE 6th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 NE 6th St have a pool?
No, 729 NE 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 729 NE 6th St have accessible units?
No, 729 NE 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 729 NE 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 NE 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 729 NE 6th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 729 NE 6th St has units with air conditioning.
