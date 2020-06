Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool elevator tennis court range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym pool tennis court

Lovely 1-bedroom, 1-bath condo with expanded living room and balcony and located in a secured building in an all-age, desirable De Soto Park community. Unit has new paint and new ceramic tile. Community has many amenities including community pool, full fitness center and tennis courts. Located near the beach and close to restaurants, shopping, near a community park, Gulfstream Park and the Aventura Mall.