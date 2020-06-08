All apartments in Hallandale Beach
472 Sunset Dr
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:20 PM

472 Sunset Dr

472 Sunset Drive · (954) 483-4212
Location

472 Sunset Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Golden Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
RATE IS PER NIGHT. Price is negotiable if the stay is longer. CERTAIN EXCLUSIONS WILL APPLY.
This home, which is walking distance to the beach, is large and comfortable, with a huge out door space for relaxing and entertaining. Home comes fully equipped, and can sleep 16 people, and is IDEAL FOR FAMILIES WITH KIDS.
Bed configuration: Master: King, bedrooms 1,2,3, queen size bed. Bedroom 5 Single Bedroom 6 sleeper sofa with queen pullout.Not all rooms have televisions.

13% taxes not included. $150 cleaning fee. Security deposit will also be required and will vary depending on length of stay.

This is a luxury home on the intracoastal. Dockage is available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 472 Sunset Dr have any available units?
472 Sunset Dr has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 472 Sunset Dr currently offering any rent specials?
472 Sunset Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 472 Sunset Dr pet-friendly?
No, 472 Sunset Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hallandale Beach.
Does 472 Sunset Dr offer parking?
No, 472 Sunset Dr does not offer parking.
Does 472 Sunset Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 472 Sunset Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 472 Sunset Dr have a pool?
Yes, 472 Sunset Dr has a pool.
Does 472 Sunset Dr have accessible units?
No, 472 Sunset Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 472 Sunset Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 472 Sunset Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 472 Sunset Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 472 Sunset Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
