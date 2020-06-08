472 Sunset Dr

Amenities

pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool

RATE IS PER NIGHT. Price is negotiable if the stay is longer. CERTAIN EXCLUSIONS WILL APPLY.

This home, which is walking distance to the beach, is large and comfortable, with a huge out door space for relaxing and entertaining. Home comes fully equipped, and can sleep 16 people, and is IDEAL FOR FAMILIES WITH KIDS.

Bed configuration: Master: King, bedrooms 1,2,3, queen size bed. Bedroom 5 Single Bedroom 6 sleeper sofa with queen pullout.Not all rooms have televisions.



13% taxes not included. $150 cleaning fee. Security deposit will also be required and will vary depending on length of stay.



This is a luxury home on the intracoastal. Dockage is available.