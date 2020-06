Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

THIS IS A GREAT PROPERTY LOCATED ON PARADISE ISLE, YOU WILL BE NEAR ALL SERVICES, GROCERIES, ( PUBLIX & WIN DIXIE), WALL MART, CVS, WALLGREEN) PLUS YOU CAN WALK TO SEVERAL RESTAURANTS AND THE BEACH IS ALSO WALKING DISTANCE. YOU WILL ENJOY THIS TOP FLOOR UNIT AND A VERY QUITET BUILDING