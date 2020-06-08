All apartments in Hallandale Beach
Find more places like 400 Leslie Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hallandale Beach, FL
/
400 Leslie Dr
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:26 PM

400 Leslie Dr

400 Leslie Drive · (305) 812-2899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hallandale Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

400 Leslie Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Three Islands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 502 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
doorman
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Renovated & converted to a 2/1.5 (taxes roll record 1/1.5) Beautiful direct water views. Updated bathrooms, kitchen, stainless appliances. tile throughout. 24 hr doorman building offers: WIFI in Common Areas, Game Room, 2 Event Centers, New Fitness Center, Sauna, BBQ Area, Tennis Courts, & beautiful Pool & spa area situated directly on the Intracoastal Waterway. Walk to shops, restaurants & beach from this amazing location. (2 year required), will be vacant and ready end of month. come see and buy this great unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Leslie Dr have any available units?
400 Leslie Dr has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 Leslie Dr have?
Some of 400 Leslie Dr's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Leslie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
400 Leslie Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Leslie Dr pet-friendly?
No, 400 Leslie Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hallandale Beach.
Does 400 Leslie Dr offer parking?
No, 400 Leslie Dr does not offer parking.
Does 400 Leslie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Leslie Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Leslie Dr have a pool?
Yes, 400 Leslie Dr has a pool.
Does 400 Leslie Dr have accessible units?
No, 400 Leslie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Leslie Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Leslie Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Leslie Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Leslie Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 400 Leslie Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Art Square
401 Federal Hwy
Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Similar Pages

Hallandale Beach 1 BedroomsHallandale Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hallandale Beach Apartments with ParkingHallandale Beach Pet Friendly Places
Hallandale Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FL
Palm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity