400 Leslie Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym game room pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access sauna tennis court

Renovated & converted to a 2/1.5 (taxes roll record 1/1.5) Beautiful direct water views. Updated bathrooms, kitchen, stainless appliances. tile throughout. 24 hr doorman building offers: WIFI in Common Areas, Game Room, 2 Event Centers, New Fitness Center, Sauna, BBQ Area, Tennis Courts, & beautiful Pool & spa area situated directly on the Intracoastal Waterway. Walk to shops, restaurants & beach from this amazing location. (2 year required), will be vacant and ready end of month. come see and buy this great unit