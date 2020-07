Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool clubhouse microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

This lovely 1/1 condo located across the street from the Gulfstream Park and minutes from the beach and Aventura. The property has city view, ceramic floor, hurrican windows throghout, eat-in kitchen, glassed porch and a combination of tub & shower in the bathroom. Community offers an oversized pool area and large community center. Every floor of the building has facilities for laundry. Call us know!