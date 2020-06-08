3180 S Ocean Dr

Amenities

Soak in The Sun every day from this gorgeous, DIRECT ocean view corner unit! Large expansive wraparound balcony with direct ocean view and beautiful South East views. Fully Furnished with Over 1,400 sq ft of living area, impact windows, and upgraded bathrooms. 2 Full bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Both Bedrooms also have access to large balcony. Parker Dorado is a full service building with 24HR security, pool, exercise room , valet and much more!! Long term or Short term lease available. Call today for your private viewing and rent it!