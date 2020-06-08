All apartments in Hallandale Beach
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:17 PM

3180 S Ocean Dr

3180 South Ocean Drive · (305) 926-1799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3180 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Oceanside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 408 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
valet service
Soak in The Sun every day from this gorgeous, DIRECT ocean view corner unit! Large expansive wraparound balcony with direct ocean view and beautiful South East views. Fully Furnished with Over 1,400 sq ft of living area, impact windows, and upgraded bathrooms. 2 Full bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Both Bedrooms also have access to large balcony. Parker Dorado is a full service building with 24HR security, pool, exercise room , valet and much more!! Long term or Short term lease available. Call today for your private viewing and rent it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3180 S Ocean Dr have any available units?
3180 S Ocean Dr has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3180 S Ocean Dr have?
Some of 3180 S Ocean Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3180 S Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3180 S Ocean Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3180 S Ocean Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3180 S Ocean Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hallandale Beach.
Does 3180 S Ocean Dr offer parking?
No, 3180 S Ocean Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3180 S Ocean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3180 S Ocean Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3180 S Ocean Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3180 S Ocean Dr has a pool.
Does 3180 S Ocean Dr have accessible units?
No, 3180 S Ocean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3180 S Ocean Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3180 S Ocean Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3180 S Ocean Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3180 S Ocean Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
