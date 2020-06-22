All apartments in Hallandale Beach
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

3140 South Ocean Drive

3140 South Ocean Drive · (954) 314-2855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3140 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Oceanside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17F · Avail. now

$2,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
valet service
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
valet service
3140 South Ocean Drive Apt #17F, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/26/2020. No pets allowed. Ref# 1107375A2 Gorgeous 2 bedroom apartment completely remodeled with new and contemporary kitchen cabinets, SS appliances. Beautiful bathroom with double sink in the master bathroom. One assigned parking and other parkings with valet. Management on site. Gym, Party room, Large pool facing the beach [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3602421 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3140 South Ocean Drive have any available units?
3140 South Ocean Drive has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3140 South Ocean Drive have?
Some of 3140 South Ocean Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3140 South Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3140 South Ocean Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3140 South Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3140 South Ocean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hallandale Beach.
Does 3140 South Ocean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3140 South Ocean Drive offers parking.
Does 3140 South Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3140 South Ocean Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3140 South Ocean Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3140 South Ocean Drive has a pool.
Does 3140 South Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 3140 South Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3140 South Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3140 South Ocean Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3140 South Ocean Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3140 South Ocean Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
