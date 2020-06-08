304 NW 5th Ter

Amenities

parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cozy remodeled duplex at an affordable price in Hallandale Beach, just a half block from South Broward Montessori Charter School is available immediately. New kitchen, new bathroom, new appliances, hurricane impact windows and doors, new AC and water heater with separate water meter for each unit. 2 parking spaces per unit, separate enclosed yard for each unit for your entertainment. Fast approval. To move in first month plus refundable security deposit equal to 2 months rent. Security cameras 24/7. For immediate response text listing agent.